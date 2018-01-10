Could red-hot pop singer Bruno Mars be heading to Israel sometime soon?

After a surprising Facebook post on Tuesday, the rumor mill is churning overtime that Mars could take the stage in Tel Aviv this year. Mars, one of the most popular performers in the world right now, shared the video for his brand-new single in a post in Hebrew, writing: "Hi Israel! I invite you to watch my new clip with Cardi B - 'Finesse.'"



While rumors swirled late last year that Mars would be performing in Israel, nothing was ever confirmed and the purported production company denied it was happening. But that hasn't kept his fans from hoping.





Mars, by the way, has confirmed in interviews in the past that he has Jewish heritage; one of his grandparents on his father's side is Jewish.Even if Mars does come to Israel this year, we know it won't be on January 28, since the singer/songwriter will be one of the acts headlining at the Grammy Awards in New York. He is also nominated for album of the year, best R&B album, record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song.Mars is responsible for some of the biggest hit songs from the past decade, including "Just the Way You Are," "Grenade," "Locked Out of Heaven," "When I Was Your Man" and "That's What I Like."