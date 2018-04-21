Natalie Portman: I'm not pro-BDS, I'm anti-Netanyahu

Less than a day after announcing she was pulling out of an awards ceremony in Jerusalem, Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman took to Instagram to explain her decision.



"I chose not to attend because I did not want to appear as endorsing [Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu, who was to be giving a speech at the ceremony," Portman wrote late Friday of the Genesis Prize ceremony, originally slated for June. "By the same token, I am not part of the BDS movement and do not endorse it. Like many Israelis and Jews around the world, I can be critical of the leadership in Israel without wanting to boycott the entire nation."





The actress said she treasures her Israeli friends, family and culture, "[b]ut the mistreatment of those suffering from today’s atrocities is simply not in line with my Jewish values. Because I care about Israel, I must stand up against violence, corruption, inequality, and abuse of power." The actress added that she will soon be announcing donations to several charities in Israel.Early Friday morning, the Genesis Prize Foundation announced that it was canceling its upcoming June ceremony because Portman would not be attending.The foundation said a representative for Portman said that "[r]ecent events in Israel have been extremely distressing to her and she does not feel comfortable participating in any public events in Israel” and that “she cannot in good conscience move forward with the ceremony.”The foundation said that it was left with "no choice but to cancel the Genesis Prize Ceremony" which was scheduled to be held in Jerusalem in June. It added that it "remains deeply committed to this year’s philanthropic theme of advancing women’s equality" and that it intends to "start announcing our first grants to women’s rights organizations this spring."On Saturday night, a representative for the Genesis Prize would not comment on any future relationship or role for Portman with the organization. The representative simply reiterated that the ceremony was canceled, and it was sorry to all those who were disappointed. The foundation would also not comment on any decisions about how the $2 million would be allotted moving forward, and who would be making the choices about the money.But Morris Kahn, a prominent South African-Israeli philanthropist who donated $1m. of the $2m., asserted Friday that Portman would not play any future role."I cannot support the decision of canceling an appearance due to 'recent events in Israel,'" Kahn said on Friday. "Together with the Genesis Prize Foundation, we will make sure that women’s rights organizations, for whom the $2 million matching grants fund has been established and to which I contributed along with Michael Bloomberg’s foundation, will not be affected in any way," Kahn added. "The prize money will be distributed by the Genesis Prize Foundation, not by Ms. Portman, and I hope that other philanthropists will support the important cause of women’s equality and empowerment."The Genesis Prize, known as the "Jewish Nobel Prize," was founded in 2012, and awards a $1 million grant annually to those who "inspire others through their dedication to the Jewish community and Jewish values." Past recipients include Michael Bloomberg, Michael Douglas and Itzhak Perlman. The prize committee is chaired by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, and the foundation operates in conjunction with the Prime Minister's Office and the Jewish Agency for Israel.Despite the cancellation, the Genesis Prize Foundation noted that it views Portman as a "highly accomplished actress, a committed social activist and a wonderful human being."On Saturday, the Likud Party called the actress hypocritical."Natalie Portman speaks about democracy but she supported the V15 organization which tried - with foreign government funding - to disrupt democratic elections in Israel." The party also accused Portman of taking part in festivals "in countries that censor films and whose human rights record is far from that of Israel."Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg said Saturday that Portman's decision should "turn on a red light. It's not Israel, it's the government. Netanyahu has turned Israel from the state for the Jewish people to a state for a small number of its citizens."Last year, a Haaretz report claimed that the award was initially slated to go to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg, but that it was changed because Netanyahu would not want to be photographed with a vocal Trump critic. In response, the Genesis Prize Foundation denied the claim, and said Ginsburg was taken out of consideration because she would not be able to legally accept the $1 million prize. In November, the organization said Ginsburg would be honored with the inaugural Genesis Lifetime Achievement Award - an honor selected by the five Genesis laureates, including Portman.On Saturday night, a representative for the foundation said the ceremony in Jerusalem honoring Ginsburg will be going ahead as scheduled in late July.