The Lounge: Sha’arei Teshuva synagogue

1. Sha’arei Teshuva synagogue

On Hanukka, Israeli billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva inaugurated the Sha’arei Teshuva synagogue located inside the Western Wall tunnels. It took 12 years to build the synagogue, which was financed by Tshuva and was designed by his daughter, Gal Naor. The timing of the dedication ceremony was not coincidental – it was held on the seventh night of Hanukka, which was also Rosh Hodesh.



2. Tel Aviv University

The Friends of Tel Aviv University held their annual 2017 event at the Lev Daniel Cinema in Herzliya this past Friday morning. The Friends were invited to the premiere screening of this winter’s hot film: Dark Hour. Prof. Joseph Klafter, president of Tel Aviv University, Amnon Dick, chairman of the Friends Association and Sigal Adar, director-general of the Association, thanked the Friends for their involvement and support of the Association in 2017. Attending were: Sami and Tova Sagol, Yitzhak Soari, Shuki Schwartz and Menachem and Ruthie Oren.





3. Feuerstein ProgramMizrahi-Tefahot Bank CEO Eldad Fresher hosted ten Israeli students of Ethiopian origin at Hebrew University in Jerusalem who are participating in the Feuerstein Program, which supports Ethiopian students during their academic studies. Each student was granted a scholarship of NIS 10,000 from Mizrahi- Tefahot Bank. Attending the ceremony were Udi Shavit, dean of students at Hebrew University, Dr. Anat Kagan, director of the Feuerstein Program, and Rita Rubinstein, vice president of Human Resources and Administration at the bank.4. 13th BattalionEyal Waldman, CEO and founder of Mellanox Technologies, has not forgotten where he came from. A former officer of Golani’s 13th Battalion, Waldman recently helped Roy Zisapel, the CEO of Radware, to establish the Hermon Project, which is run by the Gideon Organization. This new project helps female and male soldiers who served in Golani to lead independent lives after they’ve completed their army service during their years in university.Waldman took part this week in the 13th Battalion Memorial Ceremony, during which Mellanox committed to offering seven three-year full scholarships to Golani graduates. Each grant will carry the names of the battalion’s fallen. In return for the grants, the graduates will give back to the community. Two outstanding soldiers received the first scholarships.5. First International BankAbout 1,000 people arrived on Friday at the First International Bank’s private banking event held at Cinema City. CEO of First International Bank of Israel (Beinleumi) Smadar Barber-Tzadik welcomed the guests and spoke about innovation and progress. Barber-Tzadik and Ella Golan, FIBI’s VP, head of the Banking Division, hosted the bank’s clients for breakfast, where they all heard a lecture by FIBI dealing room head Dror Zakash titled “The Future Is Already Here,” along with a performance of Beatles songs.Translated by Hannah Hochner.