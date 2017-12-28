Top 10 things to do: Big top antics

1. BIG TOP ANTICS

The film The Greatest Showman is an original musical inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum. He was a visionary who rose from nothing to create the “Greatest Show on Earth,” a spectacle and celebration of his larger-than-life imagination that captivated audiences around the globe. With Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams.



2. MEDICINE MAN

The new TV drama The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome and relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. With Antonia Thomas, Richard Schiff.





Premieres Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. on HOT 3 and HOT VODElectric Dreams is a British-American science fiction television anthology series based on the short stories of Philip K. Dick, the author of Blade Runner and Total Recall. Electric Dreams offers views of surreal alternatives to the present day and grim dystopian futures, with each episode centered around a different cast, setting and story. Featuring Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi, Anna Paquin, Timothy Spall, Terrence Howard.Premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. on HOT HBO and HOT VODThree of Israel’s renowned authors – Amos Oz (pictured), Haim Be’er and A.B. Yehoshua – will participate in a discussion about the beginnings and endings of the works of William Faulkner, Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Albert Camus and James Joyce.Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Beit Ariela, Tel Aviv. For reservations: (03) 724-0570In his latest work The Swan and the Pimp, choreographer Hillel Kogan breaks the boundaries that once separated him from his colleague, young dancer Carmel Ben-Asher, to highlight the gaps in age, experience and sexual orientation. As he shines the spotlight on these stereotypes, Kogan seeks to reveal the sexuality, seductiveness and voyeurism that lie hidden, in his opinion, within the artistic aura of dance.Monday and Tuesday, 9 p.m., Suzanne Dellal Center, Tel AvivThe Isrotel Classicameri Festival is an international festival of classical music, held annually in Eilat since 1998. The event hosts a large number of musicians and artists from Israel and abroad in celebration of classical music of all times – from Beethoven, Bach and Chopin to contemporary artists. Some of this year’s guests include American conductor Constantine Orbelian and Italian pianist Davide Cabassi.Runs Thursday through January 7, Royal Beach Hotel, Eilat. For more info: www.isrotel.co.ilThe Tiberias annual marathon is called the lowest marathon on Earth, as the city is situated some 200 meters below sea level. The marathon starts in the Old City, taking runners through the historic streets of Tiberias before heading south along the shores of the Sea of Galilee towards Kibbutz Ein Gev, where the participants turn around and head back. The week of the marathon is a sports festival in Tiberias that includes many other activities such as hikes, exhibitions and walking tours.The marathon takes place on January 5. For details and registration: www.tiberiasmarathon.comPianist, conductor and musical director Gil Shohat presents 7 Pianos, an evening featuring grand pianos, one stage and seven virtuoso performers. This original production of classical and popular music, arranged for 70 fingers, features the talents of Rami Kleinstein, Shlomo Gronich, Leonid Ptashka, Omri Mor, Michael Zartsekel, Victor Stanislavsky and Tal Samnon. Popular Israeli singer Harel Skaat will also take part.January 6 at 8:30 p.m., Haifa Auditorium. Tickets: (04) 866- 2244The Spoken Word peak event of the year will take place in January. Slamstival #3 is presented by the Incubator Theater and Poetry Slam Israel. Now in its third edition, the annual Spoken Word festival of Poetry Slam Israel is going international, with performers from Japan, Russia, Canada, Italy, Denmark and Belgium. Participants include Yossi Zabari (pictured) and Noam Lavie.January 7 at 9 p.m., Opera House, Tel Aviv. For tickets, call *9066.From Robert Plant’s scorching vocals to John Bonham’s thundering drums and Jimmy Page’s trademark guitar riffs, tribute band Led Zeppelin 2 captures the dynamic sound of one of classic rock’s legendary bands. Fronted by Bruce Lamont, Led Zeppelin 2 – Live Experience delivers the intense, raw energy and dynamics of songs such as “Whole Lotta Love,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Kashmir” and “Dazed and Confused.”Led Zeppelin 2 will perform January 7 and 8 at Tel Aviv’s Charles Bronfman Auditorium; January 9 at Habama Center for Arts in Beersheba; and January 10 at the Haifa Congress Center. For tickets: www.leaan.co.il or call *8780