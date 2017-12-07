January 02 2018
|
Tevet, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Day of rage in Jerusalem: Palestinians protest, clash with police

By
December 7, 2017 16:14

2 minute read.



Protests erupt after Trump announces Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, December 7, 2017

Protests erupt after Trump announces Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, December 7, 2017

Following US President Donald Trump’s announcement in which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, hundreds of Palestinians gathered at the Damascus Gate plaza outside the Old City in protest against the move.

Palestinians see east Jerusalem as their future capital, and currently it serves as a central hub, mainly due the al-Aksa mosque, located in the Old City.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Protesters chanted: “Jerusalem [al-Quds] is Arab, Jerusalem is Palestinian,” “Trump, you will see - Palestine will be free” and “In blood and spirit, we will liberate Jerusalem.”

Rioters clashed with police, that every once in a while forcefully dispersed them from plaza.



The demonstrators expressed their disappointment from Trump’s decision, saying it was one-sided, and that the US president proved that he is on Israel’s side. Daud Abu-Libdeh, a political activist, told the Jerusalem Post that Palestinians in east Jerusalem feel they were left out. “We were stupid for accepting the fact the US was the only party that was managing the conflict,” Abu Libdeh said, referring to the US's role of facilitating negotiations between Israelis and the Palestinians for the past 25 years.

“Today [we understand] there are new rules for this game. We need a new party to manage the conflict,” he said.

Abu Libdeh added that as he sees it, the declaration is the end of the two solution.

“The US administration pushes us, the Palestinian, into not believing anymore in a two-state solution. But it is not up to Trump to decide the future of east Jerusalem,” he said. “It is up to us - the residents - to decide upon our future.”

Besides demonstrations, residents of east Jerusalem held a general strike. Most shops, schools and universities remained close on Thursday as an act of protest.

When Abu Libdeh was asked when the protests will end, he said, “This is just a promo. Tomorrow it only will get bigger,” he said, and added that we might witness now the beginning of a new intidafa. However, police say that there are no changes in its deployment at the moment.

“Police units can and will respond if necessary to any incidents as we do on a regular basis,” a police spokesperson told the Post.

Three Palestinians were arrested. No injuries were reported.


Related Content

An Israeli Border Policewoman at the scene of the Jerusalem Central Bus Station stabbing attack, Dec
January 1, 2018
Major improvement in stabbed guard's condition

By UDI SHAHAM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 10
    Jerusalem
    12 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 20
    Elat
    13 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut