Disability allotments to increase by NIS 2 billion in 2018

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Labor and Social Services Welfare Haim Katz announced on Wednesday the allocation of NIS 2 billion to increase disability allotments beginning this year.



In a joint press conference, in which Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon was absent due to illness, the prime minister hailed the decision as “historic.”





In September, following protests in which disabled people obstructed busy intersections, the government approved a NIS 4.2 billion increase in disability benefits over the next four years.The NIS 2 billion announced Wednesday reflects the first two payments.The first payment of NIS 1.4 billion will be given retroactively since the beginning of January and will see an addition of NIS 340 per month per person for general disabilities and an addition of NIS 540 per month for people with severe disabilities.The second payment will already be allotted this year on July 1st, 2018 and will see an increase from NIS 340 to NIS 501 per month for people with general disabilities and NIS 701 per month for people with severe disabilities.Additionally, NIS 50 million will be allocated to disabled children.Katz also recommended adding NIS 370 million for some 75,000 elderly disabled people as well as an increase in allotments for blind people totaling NIS 50 million.To date elderly disabled must decide between receiving a disability pension or an old-age pension, the new increase would allow for both.Last week the cabinet had approved a proposal to increase disability allotments by NIS 1.45 billion beginning January 2018. The approval reflected only the first payment.The legislation has yet to pass final Knesset votes, however a representative from the finance ministry said the financing will go up for a vote on January 11th.To date, people with disabilities receive an allotment of some NIS 2,343 per month - while the minimum wage stands at NIS 5,300.The government agreement stipulated that the raise will be in proportion to the severity of the disability; those with the most debilitating conditions are to receive NIS 4,500 per month.“I hope the disabled [population] will welcome this decision and understand that this is only the first step,” Katz said at the press conference.