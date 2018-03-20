March 20 2018
|
Nisan, 4, 5778
|
Israel Police arrest 8 for failing to prevent Jerusalem stabbing murder

The detainees "noticed the incidents and did not act to prevent and/or minimize the harm to the murdered civilian,” a statement from the Israel Police said.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 20, 2018 19:17
1 minute read.
IDF soldier

IDF soldier handcuffs a man. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Police arrested eight residents and merchants in the Old City of Jerusalem on Tuesday on suspicion of not preventing the murder of Adiel Kolman in the Arab Quarter on Sunday.

The detainees, ages 15 to 67, “noticed the incidents and did not act to prevent and/or minimize the harm to the murdered civilian,” a statement from the Israel Police said.

Two of the detainees were released after interrogation. The other six were brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court in order to extend their remand. However, the court decided not to do so and released them to house arrest, saying the evidence against the suspects was weak.

“The Israel Police will carry out a full investigation with the goal of bringing the suspects, those who could have prevented or minimized the harm and could have saved the victim’s life, to justice,” read the statement. The police added that its forces have been deployed across Jerusalem, including the Old City, to foil attempts by anyone seeking to harm innocent people.

Kolman, 32, a father of four, was killed on Sunday evening as he left his job at the Tower of David Museum in the Old City and headed in the direction of Jerusalem’s light rail.

Abd al-Rahman Bani Fadel, 28, a Palestinian from the West Bank, stabbed Kolman in the upper part of his body as he neared the area of the Lions’ Gate entrance to the Old City. Kolman was rushed to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious condition and died just before midnight.

According to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Fadel had received a permit to look for work within the Green Line and had spoken to several vendors in the Muslim Quarter before carrying out the attack. He was shot and killed on the spot.

Anna Ahronheim and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


