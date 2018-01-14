Eliyahu Winograd, who probed Second Lebanon War, dies at 91

Former Supreme Court justice Eliyahu Winograd died on Friday night at the age of 91.



Winograd spent 24 years as a judge, including a one-year temporary appointment to the Supreme Court and seven years as president of the Tel Aviv District Court.





He is best known for heading the Winograd Committee that investigated the 2006 Second Lebanon War and harshly criticized the conduct of the government and the army, most notably prime minister Ehud Olmert, defense minister Amir Peretz and IDF chief-of-staff Dan Halutz.President Reuven Rivlin responded to Winograd’s death, saying, “He was a man of law and justice whose understanding and concern for the security of Israel were astounding... May his memory be for a blessing.”Yesh Atid party chairman Yair Lapid called Winograd “a top judge, a man of justice and righteousness. His legacy will continue with us for many years to come.”Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said Winograd “achieved significant appreciation from the public and from experts, and it was no coincidence that he was appointed to head so many commissions... The truth was the only thing that he ever focused on... in all of his years as a judge.”Former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon praised Winograd’s contributions to the security of the state, including heading the Winograd Committee, and in particular, his ability to focus on the country’s best interests and to divorce himself from politics.Winograd was born in Tel Aviv in 1926.He was appointed as a judge in 1972 and as president of the Tel Aviv District Court in 1989.In 1996, he retired from the bench and became an arbitrator and mediator. He was a partner at the Gideon Fisher & Co. law firm and also chaired several public committees, including panels that probed the whereabouts of captured Israel Air Force aviator Ron Arad, national pension funds, the 1992 air force cable car accident and rescue, and the proposed demotion of retired Maj.-Gen. Yitzhak Mordechai for sexual misconduct.Winograd’s wife, Yocheved, died in 2003. He is survived by three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.