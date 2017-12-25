Ex-Mossad head ranks threats: Internal division, Palestinian conflict beat Iran

A DRIVER argues with haredi men as they protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem last month. The placard in Hebrew reads, ‘Fans of those imprisoned from the Torah world.’ (. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

Making a rare public appearance, former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo said on Monday that Israel's greatest threats are not rockets from Hamas or Hezbollah, but from internal turmoil.



Asked by the moderator which of three possible threats - the situation with Iran, the country's internal divisions or its conflict with the Palestinians - were the worst for Israel, he chose the latter two. Pardo has said the same before: in 2016, he suggested that Israel was heading towards a civil war, and, in 2017, said that the failure to resolve the conflict with the Palestinians put the country in a more dire situation that its sparring with Iran.





Much of Pardo's address, given at the Calcalist conference in Tel Aviv, however, focused on the issue of cybersecurity.He told the audience that states are underestimating the power of cyber warfare.When asked why Israel has yet to "take out" Hezbollah using its cyber capabilities, Pardo reminded the audience that Israel isn't alone in cyberspace, and the Lebanese militant group, too, knows how to use the web to its benefit.Cyber warfare is "soft and silent" and "can do more damage" than special operations military teams. The cybersecurity situation, Pardo posited, is not secure, and businesses and users are susceptible to vulnerabilities.Speaking to the impact of poor cybersecurity on businesses, Pardo said that a hacker could potentially turn a company upside down, costing it tens of thousands of jobs overnight.Noting that Israel's cybersecurity system is exceptional, he hinted that other larger states may be in a better position due to their populations and ability to train more individuals to be involved in the field.The Shin Bet, the Mossad's internal counterpart, divulged that, while a decade ago, only 4% of its employees worked in cybersecurity, today nearly a quarter of the agency is involved in the field.