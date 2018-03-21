Finance minister eases procedures for moving U.S. embassy to Jerusalem

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) Wednesday announced he would order the National Council for Planning and Construction to immediately assemble in order to approve decisions to speed up the process of moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.



Kahlon said he would order the council to waive approval for several infrastructure projects that are required in order to move the embassy to the capital.





President @realDonaldTrump , I'm happy to inform you that we are moving forward with the preparations, making sure that no bureaucracy slows down the process of moving the US embassy to Jerusalem. — משה כחלון (@KahlonMoshe) March 21, 2018

The finance minister informed US President Donald Trump of his plans in a tweet.While signing the order, Kahlon said, “I am grateful for the opportunity I was given as the finance minister, and as the official in charge of [infrastructure] planning in the State of Israel to advance the movement of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, our eternal capital,” he said.“In order to do so, I ordered the National Council for Planning and Construction to act according to article 266.5 in the Planning and Construction Law to exempt the need of approval in order to lay down the required infrastructures that are necessary for the embassy’s activities,” he added.Last month, the US state department announced it will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Israeli independence day in May.This announcement followed a declaration made by Trump in December, in which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.