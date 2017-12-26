Friends of Zion to award heads of state who move embassy to Jerusalem

Every head of state who moves his or her country’s embassy to Jerusalem will receive an award from the Friends of Zion Museum, the institution’s founder said on Tuesday after launching an ad campaign to thank Guatemala for announcing its intention to move its embassy to the capital.



Guatemala’s decision came three weeks after the United States decided to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and four days after it was one of only nine countries in the United Nations to vote against a resolution slamming the US move.





According to the Friends of Zion Institute for Strategic Studies, which regularly maps global evangelical demographics, about 41% of Guatemala’s 15 million people are evangelical Christians.Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, has established a massive pro-Israel social network across the globe with 5,952,500 followers in India, 5,777,607 in Indonesia, and 3,685,561 in the Philippines.Earlier this month, Evans presented US President Donald Trump with the Friends of Zion Award at an event in the Oval Office, attended by Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and faith leaders representing more than 150 million Christians spread out across the globe.Since Trump’s announcement, Evans has worked to mobilize his followers to influence their national leaders to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move their embassies to the city.“President Trump’s historic declaration regarding Jerusalem takes its place as one of Israel’s historic millstones from the Balfour Declaration to president Truman’s acceptance of Israel into the family of nations,” Evans said on Tuesday.In addition to having more than 31 million members globally, the Friends of Zion Museum has hosted more than 100 diplomats, NBA and NFL superstars, leading Hollywood actors, top international singers as well as tens of thousands of Christian and Jewish visitors since opening in downtown Jerusalem in 2015.