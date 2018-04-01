April 01 2018
|
Nisan, 16, 5778
|
Gaza Health Ministry: IDF hits Palestinian in head with live fire

Pictures uploaded onto the Hamas-linked Palestinian Information Center show the wounded Palestinian with a bandage around his head.

By
April 1, 2018 20:53
1 minute read.
Gaza Health Ministry: IDF hits Palestinian in head with live fire

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes during a protest along the Israel border with Gaza, east of Gaza City March 30, 2018. . (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Israeli security forces hit a young Palestinian in the head with live fire on Sunday near Khan Younis in the southern border region between Israel and the Gaza Strip, critically wounding him, Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Health Ministry in the small coastal enclave, said in a Facebook post.

An IDF spokeswoman said while she was not aware of any specific cases of Palestinians being shot in the head, she was informed that Israeli soldiers “opened fire on two suspects in southern Gaza, who had approached the border fence and posed a threat to Israel’s security.”

Qidra, who did not identify the Palestinian’s name or age, said that medical teams were still working to improve his condition as of late Sunday afternoon.

Pictures uploaded onto the Hamas-linked Palestinian Information Center show the wounded Palestinian with a bandage around his head and surrounded by several medical professionals at a hospital in Gaza.

The official Palestinian Authority news site Wafa said that the Palestinian was wounded in clashes, but did not say what role, if any, he played in them. It also did not say how close he was to the border fence between Israel and Gaza.
In the past week, several IDF officials have called on Palestinians not to approach the border fence, warning them that they would be putting themselves in danger.

Palestinian political factions in Gaza including Hamas are orchestrating what they hope will be a six-week long protest in the border area in support of the return of Palestinian refugees to their former homes in Israel.

The protest officially started on Friday when tens of thousands of Palestinians came out to the border region.

The IDF killed 15 Palestinians in the protest on Friday, according to Qidra. The army said that protesters threw stones and molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces as well as opened fire on them, attempted to infiltrate Israel’s borders and set rubber tires afire. It also said that ten of the people killed belong to armed groups in Gaza.

Qidra said on Friday that Israel opened fire on “innocent Palestinians,” who were partaking in a “peaceful confrontation.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent investigation into what transpired in the border area on Friday.


