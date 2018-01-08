Hundreds rally for crowdfunding campaign to help Salomon family

Family and friends mourn around the fresh graves of Haya, Elad and Yossi, three members of the Salomon family who were killed in a stabbing attack Friday night in the Jewish settlement of Neve Tsuf. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

A crowdfunding campaign launched to help the Salomon family from the Neve Tzuf massacre has so far raised over NIS 90,000.

The Jgive.com campaign was launched last week in the wake of a heartfelt Facebook post written by Chen Salomon in which she describes the ordeal her family has gone through since the terrorist attack in mid-July of last year.

“Instead of the joy that comes with the birth of a son, we experience grief, from that evening we walk like the dead,” Salomon wrote in the post on December 31.

On the eve meant to celebrate the birth of their new son, Shmuel and Chen Salomon learned that Shmuel’s father, brother and sister were slaughtered in a terrorist attack in their home in Neve Tzuf (Halamish), north of Ramallah where the murderer lived.

The horrific event made headlines around the country and the world, though Salomon said “for you it is another painful moment. For us it is every day, every hour, every minute, these are our lives.”

In her Facebook post, Chen describes the situation that she and her family have faced since the attack:

“Shmuel did not go back to functioning, did not go back to work, he experienced tantrums of rage, anger and crying,” she wrote. “I also cry a lot, but I have to be strong to care of my son, it’s obvious but I also have to be strong for my husband and for myself.”

Chen said that the family had been living without a salary for five months and has been living off of the limited savings that they had.

She said her husband went from being an active man who worked 12-hour days to “a person who just sits on the couch day and night and doesn’t function.”

“In one house with laughter from a baby you hear the crying of a father, a father that is grieving for his father and his two siblings, a father who has not managed to connect to his son, a father who looks at his son and breaks [down] that his father and his siblings were still alive when he was born but will never meet him,” she wrote. “The baby, who from the first day of his life has lived in the shadow of grief and bereavement.”

Chen added that she and her husband are “afraid to bring more children into this cruel world.”

“They took away our joy and our happiness,” she wrote.

She said that she felt “abandoned” by the state, which does not recognize her as a bereaved family member since she was not a blood relative of the victims.

“The concern for tomorrow does not give me rest. Thoughts about our mental and economic situation do not go away,” she wrote.

The campaign, launched on January 4th has already received some 500 donations, though has only raised 18% of its goal of NIS 500,000.

To support the campaign visit: https://www.jgive.com/en/donation_targets/3601?currency=USD