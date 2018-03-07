IDF: Egyptian cyber warfare in Sinai causing cell disruptions in south Israel

The Egyptian army's use of cyber warfare against Islamic State militants in northern Sinai has caused cellular blackouts across southern Israel, the IDF confirmed Wednesday.



While the disruptions, which have ensued for two weeks, will likely continue, the defense establishment “is dealing with the issue with their Egyptian counterparts," according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. "We have a dialogue with them on the issue.”





An IDF spokesman told The Jerusalem Post the army is "not surprised" by the electronic warfare component of the large-scale operation, but stressed the disruptions caused by the Egyptians are "happening on Egyptian soil."Nevertheless, the IDF has been coordinating with the Egyptian military on the issue.In an interview with Army Radio's "Good Morning Israel" program, Israel’s Minister of Communications Ayoob Kara said that "in the past few days, we've been discussing ways to solve the issue.”“After the very important meeting across the border yesterday, we've managed to reach agreements that will end the disruptions," Kara said. "I suggest waiting two or three days."A report by Israel’s Channel 10 quoted security officials as saying that the Egyptians have promised to resolve the issue within 24 hours."We've never seen anything this intensive or protracted. Even the Palestinians have been coming to us, appealing to make it stop," one Israeli official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Phones had been disrupted as far away as Jerusalem and northern Israel, depending on weather, the official said.In early February, the Egyptian military launched a major campaign against "terrorist and criminal elements and organizations" across the country, focusing on the northern and central Sinai region, where Islamic State militants have waged a deadly insurgency against Cairo.An Egyptian official who also asked not to be identified confirmed electronic warfare was being waged in the Sinai. "Obviously, we want to stop terrorists from communicating," he told Reuters.Meanwhile, the Eshkol Regional Council is threatening to sue the cellular networks as the disruptions continue into the second week in southern Israel, calling them “life-threatening.”The letter of warning to the cell phone networks from the legal office of the Eshkol Regional Council was written on behalf of the area's residents.“Lack of response and failure to deal with the malfunction so far by the cellular companies and the Ministry of Communications shows scorn for the residents of the Gaza vicinity who are carrying on their daily routine under constant security threat,” Head of the Eshkol Regional Council Gadi Yarkoni said.“Proper cellular communication is essential for managing daily routines, as in every area of ​​the country, and certainly in such a sensitive area such as ours in terms of security,” the statement continued.“Disruptions in communications here in the area are life-threatening.”Israel has a 240-kilometer border with the Sinai and since Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi rise to power, Cairo and Jerusalem are reported to have been closely cooperating in the Sinai peninsula in the fight against ISIS militants.A report by The New York Times in early February alleged Egypt has allowed Israel to carry out some 100 strikes by unmarked Israeli drones, helicopters and jets against ISIS militants in the restive peninsula for the past two years.While Israel has remained silent on the report, it was dismissed by Cairo.Sisi has waged extensive military operations against ISIS Sinai, who despite the small size of the group in the peninsula is considered by many to be one of the most effective ISIS franchises outside Syria and Iraq who carry out deadly attacks on Egyptian security forces on an almost daily basis.Reuters contributed to this report