April 06 2018
|
Nisan, 21, 5778
|
Into the black smoke: Inside the 'Great March of Return'

IDF forces reportedly using giant fans to dispense smoke created from the burning of 10,000 tires during Friday protests near the Gaza border.

By
April 6, 2018 13:15
1 minute read.
Into the black smoke: Inside the 'Great March of Return'

Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as black smoke rises while Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border April 6, 2018.. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Palestinian protestors have amassed some ten thousand tires on the Gaza border and have set fire to them in the midst of the "Great March of Return" protests. 

A Palestinian holds tyres at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018 / MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS

Palestinian media reported that IDF forces are using giant fans to dispense the smoke while the IDF Spokesperson declared the border fence a closed military zone and warned the IDF would not allow it to be breached. 

Smoke used by Palestinian protesters / SOCIAL MEDIA



Palestinians and smoke produced by tire burning / Arab Social Media

Hamas Spokesperson Hazem Qassem stated on Friday that "By the people maintain that [these] marches are peaceful [we] strike a blow against all the propaganda which is being spread by the occupation around [these] marches.''

Palestinians burn a U.S flag at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6 / Mohammed Salem/ Reuters
 
''The threats [used] by the occupation will not change the manner of our gaining our rights against the plan to remove the Palestinian issue, and to maintain the blockade,'' he said.


