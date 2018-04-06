Into the black smoke: Inside the 'Great March of Return'

Before the storm, Israelis and Palestinians along the border fence

Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as black smoke rises while Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border April 6, 2018.. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Palestinian protestors have amassed some ten thousand tires on the Gaza border and have set fire to them in the midst of the "Great March of Return" protests.















Hamas Spokesperson Hazem Qassem stated on Friday that "By the people maintain that [these] marches are peaceful [we] strike a blow against all the propaganda which is being spread by the occupation around [these] marches.''

''The threats [used] by the occupation will not change the manner of our gaining our rights against the plan to remove the Palestinian issue , and to maintain the blockade,'' he said.

Palestinian media reported that IDF forces are using giant fans to dispense the smoke while the IDF Spokesperson declared the border fence a closed military zone and warned the IDF would not allow it to be breached.