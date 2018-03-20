Israel begins to clear Qasr al-Yehud baptism site of mines

Israel has begun a year-long project to clear the Qasr al-Yehud baptism site in the north of the country of all explosives and residual mines from the Six Day War, the Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.



Carried out by Israel’s National Mine Action Authority (INMAA) under the Ministry of Defense, together with HALO Trust, an international mine clearance charity, some one million square meters of land will be cleared from an approximate 3,000 anti-personnel mines, anti-tank mines, and other explosive remnants of war.





The project will be jointly funded by Israel’s Defense Ministry and HALO, which first announced that it would participate in the demining of the holy site in 2016. The demining will cost an estimated $4 million to complete.Regarded as one of Christianity's holiest site, Qasr al-Yehud is recognized as where Jesus Christ was baptized in the Jordan River. Home to eight different church denominations, it is a major tourist site, with thousands of visitors from across the world arriving to carry out religious rituals.But areas across the site are contaminated by mines and other explosive devices. Due to safety concerns, the area has been marked and fenced off since the 1970s, restricting access to several churches along with chapels and monasteries and their surroundings.“It is a source of much pain that a traditional site of the Baptism of Christ is now a site scarred by the debris of war,” Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of an estimated 85 million Anglicans worldwide, said in the 2016 statement by HALO.“In making the land safe again, the HALO Trust is bringing a symbol of hope to a region that struggles with deeply-held divisions.”According to the Defense Ministry, private church compounds and open areas will be swept and cleared. Once the clearance is complete, church plots will be returned to their respective denominations and visitors will once again be able to visit.“The demining of the Baptism Site- a place so significant to so many- is such a unique and wonderful opportunity. The cleaning and releasing of these lands, and the ability to return them to their religious guardians, is a project we take great pride in,” said Marcel Aviv, INMAA Director.Thousands of mines were planted by Israel to thwart invading soldiers and tanks during the first decades of the state’s existence.While the IDF also clears minefields, the Defense Ministry established the INMAA in 2011 to clear land mines in areas not essential for Israeli security needs. The demining rate per year is between 1,500-2,000 acres and is dependent on the budget of the authority, which is 27 million shekel a year and is a separate budget from the budget of the Defense Ministry.Since then the authority has cleared over 7,000 dunams (7 square kilometers) of minefields and other areas suspected of being mines, reducing the risk to the surrounding population.While there are some 33,000 (or 8,250 acres) of known minefields, there are still some 90 thousand dunams (90 square kilometers) suspected of being mined throughout the country, mainly in open fields in the Golan Heights, Arava and on Israel’s borders.In November the Ministry of Defense began clearing mines from land adjacent to the West Bank Karnei Shomron Regional Council in order to significantly expand the community. An estimated 2,200 mines were expected to be discovered in the over 80 dunams (19 acres) where the demining work would happen.Israel has also begun clearing mines in the Golan Heights, a project expected to last three years.