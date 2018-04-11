April 11 2018
|
Nisan, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Israeli singer to perform at March of the Living ceremony

Shlomo Artzi will perform two songs with his band.

By
April 11, 2018 16:07
Shlomo Artzi

Shlomo Artzi. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Krakow - Israeli singer Shlomo Artzi, the son of Holocaust survivors will perform at the main ceremony at the end of the 30th March of the Living on Thursday.

He will sing two songs, The Letter of Menachem Mendel and I Carry with Me.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


It is the first time Artzi, accompanied by his band, is taking part in the March of the Living.

His mother  Margalit (Mimi), who died this year at the age of 96, was  survivor of Auschwitz.

His father, Yitzhak, survived the Holocaust in Romania.

Artzi will also be one of the 14 torch lighters for Israel's Independence Day ceremony.


Related Content

A Holocaust survivor shows his tattoo
April 11, 2018
MK: ‘Government should help Holocaust survivors while we still can’

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 19 - 28
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut