Israeli singer to perform at March of the Living ceremony

Krakow - Israeli singer Shlomo Artzi, the son of Holocaust survivors will perform at the main ceremony at the end of the 30th March of the Living on Thursday.



He will sing two songs, The Letter of Menachem Mendel and I Carry with Me.





It is the first time Artzi, accompanied by his band, is taking part in the March of the Living.His mother Margalit (Mimi), who died this year at the age of 96, was survivor of Auschwitz.His father, Yitzhak, survived the Holocaust in Romania.Artzi will also be one of the 14 torch lighters for Israel's Independence Day ceremony.