Israel's security depends on peace with the Palestinians, Gabbay says

WASHINGTON — Israel must formally separate from the Palestinians in order to ensure itself long-term security, Avi Gabbay, leader of Israel's Labor Party, said on Sunday.



Speaking in Washington before the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the Labor head repeatedly emphasized Israel's security, linking it to an effort by the Trump administration to jumpstart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks as well as a fraying bipartisan American consensus on Israel policy.





"We will never compromise on the security of our country," Gabbay said. "We will not allow Iran to have nuclear capabilities. We will not allow Hezbollah to attack the people of northern Israel, just as we did not allow Hamas to harm the people of southern Israel."But, he added, "We must keep the support for Israel bipartisan. This is a strategic asset for Israel's security.""The core foundation of our security is our alliance with you," he said.Gabbay praised US President Donald Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and for officially moving the US embassy there. A facility is set to formally open in May in the ancient city."I believe that peace will ensure the long-term security of Israel," he said."I hope that President Trump's plan starts by building trust," Gabbay asserted. "We must not give up on this dream. We must make this dream a reality. We must separate ourselves from the Palestinians."Gabbay condemned continued Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank, while calling out Palestinian leaders for continuing to incite their citizens to violence – a tactic he said was not only immoral, but also counterproductive.He specifically condemned a Palestinian program that compensates the families of Palestinian assailants convicted in Israel of murder and terrorism. Congress is considering legislation that would cut Palestinian Authority funding over the program.Gabbay did not explicitly reference corruption probes into his political rival, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But he did make one vague reference."We are better than some of the news coming out of Israel today," he said.