Jerusalem mayor, US envoy hunt for future embassy location

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman discussed potential locations in the capital for the US Embassy, during a meeting two weeks ago, Barkat said on Monday.



The meeting was held a week after US President Donald Trump announced the United States recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Barkat did not specify which places were mentioned, but stressed the initiative was discussed at the request of the Americans.





US President Donald Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital and announces embassy to relocate“We met two weeks ago. We created a framework in which we are assisting them to think together about their different alternatives [for locations],” he said in an interview with Army Radio. “We are currently checking different alternatives. We are doing it upon their request, and alongside with them – and with confidentiality.”Barkat commended President Jimmy Morales regarding the move of the Guatemalan Embassy to Jerusalem, and said a meeting would be scheduled with the country’s local ambassador in order to coordinate the move.“We should check with them on how they want to conduct the move,” he said. “Luckily, the relationship between Israel and Guatemala was always great. There’s even a street and school named after Guatemala. We will elaborate this great relationship and see how we can assist them.”