March 28 2018
|
Nisan, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Magen David Adom adds a jet ski to its life-saving arsenal

MDA teams up with local authorities in effort to cut down reaction time in the Sea of Galilee.

By
March 28, 2018 12:37
1 minute read.

Magen David Adom prepares for Passover at the Sea of Galilee by adding a jet ski to its equiptment (Magen David Adom)

Magen David Adom prepares for Passover at the Sea of Galilee by adding a jet ski to its equiptment (Magen David Adom)

Magen David Adom expanded its reach on the Sea of Galilee with the enlistment of a new vehicle into their arsenal on Wednesday morning.

The new Jet-ski was displayed to the press on Wednesday with its operators demonstrating its capabilities.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Every year during the Passover holiday , hundreds of thousands of people visit the shores of the Sea of Galilee. The result is an uptick in drownings and near drownings, which the aquatic vehicle, capable of towing a floating stretcher, can aid in treating.

The jet ski will be equipped with advanced medical equipment such as resuscitation devices, First aid dressings, an epinephrine syringe for life-threatening allergy attack treatment and more. The vehicle will be operated by MDA volunteers with a specific license for the vessel, and will be operational seven days a week during the Passover holiday and during the summer.

The jet ski will operate out of Ein Gev on the sweet-water lake's eastern shore. Capable of reaching speeds of 80-100 kilometers per hour, the vehicle can reach any point in the small body of water within minutes.

"Magen David Adom (MDA), in conjunction with the Jordan Valley Regional Council, the Ministry of the Interior and border police of the Jordan Valley, inaugurated a jet ski in the Sea of Galilee to improve the arrival and reaction time of medical staff for vacationers in need of medical attention," the organization said in a statement.

"The challenges we face lead us to do everything in order to reach those who need us quickly. We will succeed in our mission  through technological improvements of our rescue vehicles," said MDA director Eli Bin.

 

.

Jpost's featured videos


Related Content

An orangutan eats the traditional Matza (unleavened bread) in preparation for the upcoming Passover
March 28, 2018
IN PICTURES: Primates prepare for Passover at Ramat Gan Zoo

By JULIANE HELMHOLD

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 32
    Beer Sheva
    18 - 28
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 19 - 35
    Elat
    18 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut