Magen David Adom adds a jet ski to its life-saving arsenal

Magen David Adom expanded its reach on the Sea of Galilee with the enlistment of a new vehicle into their arsenal on Wednesday morning.



The new Jet-ski was displayed to the press on Wednesday with its operators demonstrating its capabilities.





Jpost's featured videos

Every year during the Passover holiday , hundreds of thousands of people visit the shores of the Sea of Galilee. The result is an uptick in drownings and near drownings, which the aquatic vehicle, capable of towing a floating stretcher, can aid in treating.The jet ski will be equipped with advanced medical equipment such as resuscitation devices, First aid dressings, an epinephrine syringe for life-threatening allergy attack treatment and more. The vehicle will be operated by MDA volunteers with a specific license for the vessel, and will be operational seven days a week during the Passover holiday and during the summer.The jet ski will operate out of Ein Gev on the sweet-water lake's eastern shore. Capable of reaching speeds of 80-100 kilometers per hour, the vehicle can reach any point in the small body of water within minutes."Magen David Adom (MDA), in conjunction with the Jordan Valley Regional Council, the Ministry of the Interior and border police of the Jordan Valley, inaugurated a jet ski in the Sea of Galilee to improve the arrival and reaction time of medical staff for vacationers in need of medical attention," the organization said in a statement."The challenges we face lead us to do everything in order to reach those who need us quickly. We will succeed in our mission through technological improvements of our rescue vehicles," said MDA director Eli Bin.