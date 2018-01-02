January 02 2018
|
Tevet, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

More tourists visit Israel in 2017 than ever before

By
January 2, 2018 18:08

The top five countries of origin for tourists to Israel were the US, Russia, France, Germany and the UK.

2 minute read.



Kim Friedman and her daughter at the Dead Sea.

Kim Friedman and her daughter at the Dead Sea.. (photo credit: Courtesy)

More tourists than ever visited Israel in 2017, with an estimated 3.6 million tourists visiting the country’s sandy beaches and holy sites.

Visiting tourists spent an estimated NIS 20 billion ($5.7 bil.) inside the country, according to a statement from the Tourism Ministry, and some 200,000 Israelis work in the industry.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The government was quick to take credit for the uptick in visitors, with 700,000 more than the previous year, or an increase of 25%.

"The all-time record number of tourists visiting Israel this year is no accident,” Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said in a statement. “The actions taken by my ministry since I took up my position have brought Israel an unprecedented record in incoming tourism.”

The top five countries of origin for tourists to Israel were the US, Russia, France, Germany and the UK. 54% of incoming tourists were Christian (a plurality of whom were Catholic, and 25% visiting as pilgrims). Only about a fifth of all tourists were Jewish, with the remainder comprising other faiths or being non-affiliated. And some 41% of 2017 tourists had already visited Israel.

The average tourist spends some $1,600 during his or her stay in Israel, according to tourism ministry data for the first half of 2017. Indonesian tourists spent the most daily on average, or $310 per day, excluding airfare.

The most visited sites in Israel were Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, the Dead Sea, Tiberias and the Sea of Galilee area and the northern Galilee.

“The additional half million tourists who came to Israel this year are half a million more ambassadors of Israel around the world and our loyal representatives on social media,” Levin said. “This is also a decisive contribution to Israel’s image.”

Also in the past year, some 18 new routes opened at from Ben Gurion Airport, with new airlines such as Hainan Airlines, Lot, Ryanair, Wizz Air and WOW doing business. A new route from Shanghai has helped lead to a 46% increase in Chinese tourism since 2016 and a 139% increase from 2015.

Eilat Airport / ISRAEL AIRPORTS AUTHORITY

More planes servicing the Israeli southern resort city of Eilat – number some 50 weekly flights – may also help with the uptick in tourists. Many Europeans embark on weekend winter trips to the sunny, beach town. (To increase air traffic, the government provides a quarter-million euro grant per weekly flight to airlines offering new direct flights.) Also in the first half of 2017, hotel occupancy rates were up some 11% when compared to the same period the year prior.

In January-November 2017, some 3.3 million tourists entered the country. 2.9 million people came by air and 373,000 crossed over the land borders with Egypt and Jordan.

Despite the growth in tourists visiting Israel, neighboring Jordan and Egypt, still enjoy many more annual tourists than the Jewish state.

The Tourism Minister has sought to market the country with a “Two Cities, One Break” message, showcasing Jerusalem’s religious significance and Tel Aviv’s nightlife and beaches. At the same time, the government seeks to expand European travel to Eilat, and launch social media campaigns in China among social media influencers.


Related Content

Former American Friends of Likud president Dr. Julio Messer with coalition chairman David Amsalem
January 2, 2018
Yesh Atid asks Court to change law so Gantz can run

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 11
    Jerusalem
    12 - 15
    Haifa
  • 10 - 20
    Elat
    11 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut