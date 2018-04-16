April 16 2018
Iyar, 1, 5778
Nefesh B’Nefesh, KKL-JNF to hold Remembrance Day ceremony in English

Speakers at the ceremony will include Deputy Minister Michael Oren, and Sherri and Seth Mandell, the parents of Koby Mandell, who was killed by a Palestinian terrorist in 2001.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
April 16, 2018 02:23
Israel's Remembrance Day

Israel's Remembrance Day ceremony in Jerusalem.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

For English speakers in Israel, finding ceremonies that commemorate Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars in their native language is hard to come by.

Which is why Nefesh B’Nefesh and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund are hosting a special Remembrance Day ceremony for Anglo immigrants titled, “70 Years of Remembrance.”

Speakers at the ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday evening at the First Station Hangar in Jerusalem, will include Deputy Minister Michael Oren; Sherri and Seth Mandell, the parents of Koby Mandell, who was killed by a Palestinian terrorist in 2001; and St.-Sgt. (res.) Sahar Elbaz.

“For many olim, celebrating Remembrance Day and Independence Day in Israel can be a powerful time to immerse themselves in what it truly means to be an Israeli citizen,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, the co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, who is also scheduled to speak at the event. “Our hope with this year’s ceremony is to create a meaningful and poignant Remembrance Day experience for English-speakers looking for a significant and emotional event in their native language.”

For more information about the event, please visit: www.nbn.org.il/ yom-hazikaron-2018/


