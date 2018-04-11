Netanyahu set for battle against courts and Kahlon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu caused a political uproar Wednesday afternoon when he announced that his government would support legislation enabling the Knesset to prevent the court from disqualifying laws.



Netanyahu made the announcement at a meeting of the heads of parties in his coalition that was not attended by Kulanu leader Moshe Kahlon, who supports a bill that would override the court’s authority to prevent the expulsion of asylum seekers but does not back bypassing the courts on other issues.





In the meeting, Netanyahu said the government would draft legislation based on British laws that permit only the parliament to cancel or change laws. The British laws limit the courts to advising the speaker of the parliament that a bill is problematic and should be reconsidered.There had been speculation ahead of the meeting about whether Netanyahu would back a scaled-down version of the bill backed by Kahlon or legislation supported by Bayit Yehudi that could also help overturn court decisions that are seen as limiting the fight against terror. Netanyahu ended up choosing the most comprehensive bill possible, bypassing Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennett from the Right.But Bayit Yehudi officials said Netanyahu would actually harm the effort to bypass the courts, because instead of immediately legislating a private member’s bill that was ready, Netanyahu intends to advance a government-backed bill that would be more complicated and take longer to pass.The Likud countered that the ministerial liaison to the Knesset, Yariv Levin, would have a stronger bill based on the British model ready for passage by Sunday.Israel does not have a constitution, but over the past two decades, the Supreme Court has increasingly taken on the role of a constitutional court.Kahlon’s associates would only say that he spoke ahead of the meeting to Netanyahu’s chief of staff Yoav Horowitz and reiterated to him that Kulanu backed only the scaled down version of the bill.Opposition MKs warned that the legislation would enable the government and the majority to trample the opposition and minorities, who would no longer be able to turn to the courts to protect them from problematic bills.Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay called it “the bill to assassinate the Supreme Court” and said it was another in a series of bills backed by Netanyahu that are intended to facilitate his political corruption. He said his party would do everything possible to prevent the passage of bills that would harm the courts, and he urged other parties and individuals to join the effort.“A week before Israel’s 70th birthday , the prime minister is betraying democracy and the Declaration of Independence,” Yesh Atid MK Yael German said. “If anyone thinks this will only harm refugees and Arabs, they are mistaken. Today it is refugees but tomorrow, it will be women, haredim (ultra-Orthodox), gays, and when our minorities are harmed, we cease to be a democracy.”Bayit Yehudi MK Bezalel Smotrich said he believed Netanyahu does not really care about passing the bill and is only using it to cause an artificial coalition crisis that could lead to elections.Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) said using the British model was right for Israel and more pinpointed legislation would only "put a bandaid" on a deep dispute between the Knesset and Supreme Court.