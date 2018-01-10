New law allows Litzman to return to Health Ministry as deputy minister

The Knesset passed a law Wednesday that will allow United Torah Judaism MK Ya’acov Litzman to function as health minister while being a deputy minister.



Soon after, the cabinet authorized Litzman’s appointment and officially returned to his post later in the day.





The new law states that a prime minister holding a portfolio for which there is a deputy minister can choose to give that deputy minister ministerial authority.The change is part of a compromise package between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties. The agreement came after Litzman resigned from the Health Ministry so as not to have ministerial responsibility for violations of Shabbat, in this case government-approved railway work.Litzman was deputy health minister when the government was sworn in, in 2015, but Yesh Atid petitioned the High Court against the practice of a deputy minister having ministerial authority. The court took Yesh Atid’s side, and Litzman became a minister, a historic moment for UTJ, the Ashkenazi-haredi bloc.In order to return to the previous situation, the Knesset had to pass a new law.The bill could also apply to Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely, but she said she does not currently plan to ask for more power.Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Nissan Slomiansky (Bayit Yehudi) said in the committee meeting in which the bill was authorized that “it improves the situation in the sense that it will give more authority to the Deputy Health Minister, which is very important.”Yesh Atid MK Yael German, who was health minister in the previous government, said that Litzman was “selling Shabbat for lentil soup and the government went with it,” a Biblical reference to Esau who gave Jacob his birthright in exchange for such a dish. She called it cynical for Litzman to say he doesn’t want to be part of a government that violates the Sabbath, but will be a deputy minister with ministerial authority.“The terrible anomaly in which we give authority without responsibility shouldn’t exist in our electoral system,” German argued. “This government is not ashamed at its cynicism, but it should be, that it’s selling itself to 5% of the Knesset... Is this democracy, that 5% decide for 95%?”Earlier Wednesday, the Knesset prepared for another all-nighter, with the opposition having planned 24 hours of speeches against the bill.However, opposition coordinator Yoel Hasson withdrew all of the speeches just as the debate began, surprising the coalition, and leaving its members scrambling to get enough votes.Some in the coalition accused the opposition of knowingly trying to have the vote happen while Education Minister Naftali Bennett and MK Bezalel Smotrich, both of Bayit Yehudi, were at the funeral of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was murdered by Palestinian terrorists in a drive-by shooting in the West Bank the night before.Likud MK Nava Boker said “the opposition tricks in recent weeks are base and lacking all morals...They find in the funeral of a Jew who was murdered to be a time of strength to stop bills from passing. This is a moral low point.”Hasson, however, denied that he intentionally planned the surprise to be during the funeral, saying he simply noticed on the board that is hanging outside the plenum that many coalition MKs were absent.