April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
WATCH: IDF soldiers recording snipers in action on Gaza border

Soldiers heard cheering on unauthorized online video.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 9, 2018 20:08
WATCH: IDF soldiers recording snipers in action on Gaza border

Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the border with the northern Gaza Strip, Israel, March 30, 2018.. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

IDF soldiers recorded opening fire on what seems to be an unarmed protester on the Gaza border in a short video released on social media on Monday.


The soldiers used their mobile phones to film through a sniper scope and can be heard cheering when the sniper makes the shot.

The IDF spokesperson unit stated that it appears that the incident took place several months ago and will be thoroughly examined.  



