China scraps travel advisory in place since Trump's Jerusalem move

Tourists look at a mobile phone as they stand at an observation point overlooking the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

The Chinese Foreign Ministry removed a travel advisory this week on travel to Israel that was put in place a month ago immediately after US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.



Gilad Cohen, the Foreign Ministry’s deputy director-general for Asia and the Pacific, announced the move at a news briefing on Wednesday where he was discussing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s upcoming visit to India.





Cohen said the Chinese travel warning was one of a number of travel advisories that were issued after Trump’s move, and hurt Israeli tourism and business.Some 122,500 Chinese tourists came to Israel in 2017, a 45% increase from the 85,500 who arrived a year before, and a whopping 530% increase from five years ago, when only 19,500 Chinese tourists visited the country.Fearing that the Chinese travel advisory would hurt this trend, intensive Foreign Ministry efforts took place to get China to scrap the warning.Following Trump’s move on Jerusalem, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on tourists going to Israel to “stay vigilant.”“Considering the recent development of affairs, safety conditions in Israel, [the] Palestine areas are increasingly complicated and intense,” the travel advisory read. It alerted “all Chinese nationals and organizations to stay vigilant, keep watch and be cautious when traveling to conflicted areas in Israel and Palestine, including the old city of Jerusalem and its neighboring areas.”Cohen used the ministry’s success in this matter to illustrate why a Finance Ministry recommendation to close 22 of Israel’s 103 delegations abroad and cut 140 of the Foreign Ministry jobs in Jerusalem, will badly hurt Israel’s position in the world. The proposal was contained in a paper presented to government ministers before a discussion on the 2019 budget scheduled for Thursday.“The proposed cuts are not yet an order to close the ministry, but is very close,” Cohen said.Asked whether digital diplomacy can make up for what Israel will lose if it shutters delegations abroad, Cohen replied that as important as digital diplomacy has become, it cannot replace people on the ground who “open doors” for Israel in a myriad of different ways.He said a gloomy atmosphere has enveloped the ministry as a result of the Treasury’s recommendations.Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said earlier this week that if the cuts go through, it would “sabotage Israel’s foreign relations.”She called the move “scandalous” and said it must not be allowed to pass. “The Treasury decided to carry out a targeted assassination of the foreign service, precisely at a time when Israel is expanding its foreign relations and the Foreign Ministry needs additional budgets,” she said.The Treasury’s proposal to close 22 missions abroad comes just two months after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also the foreign minister, promised Rwandan President Paul Kagame during a meeting in Nairobi that Israel would open an embassy in his country.