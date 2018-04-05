Rwandan Minister: We don't know what this New Israel Fund is about

''I am extremely surprised,'' claimed Rwandan Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe on Wednesday, ''Rwanda doesn't even know what this New Israel Fund is all about.''



He stated this on social media following statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that New Israel Fund used European pressure on the government of Rwanda to force that nation to withdrew from an earlier agreement to receive Sudanese and Eritrean citizens who entered Israel illegally.



I am extremely surprised by this statement. My surprise comes less from the fact that #Rwanda doesn’t even know what this @NewIsraelFund is all about, but more from the assumption that a foreign NGO can successfully impose any pressure on a sovereign government named @RwandaGov. https://t.co/VxqphzsBJz — Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe (@onduhungirehe) April 4, 2018

Nduhungirehe claimed that he is also surprised ''from the assumption that a foreign NGO can successfully impose any pressure on a sovereign government.''Nduhungirehe is a Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and East African Community (MINAFFET) in the Republic of Rwanda.Netanyahu stated that he would support a parliamentary investigation committee into the operations of NIF claiming that they are serving foreign governments and act against the security interests of Israel.NIF denied these allegations, stating that they never had any dealings with the government of Rwanda and that all of their actions are transparent to the public.A previous government plan to deport migrants to a third country was met with strong civic disagreement as it is unclear if the deportees will be safe in that state. Earlier this week Netanyahu suggested a different plan that included the deportation of some migrants to a third country in the West and the naturalization of some migrants in Israel.The prime minister changed his mind and canceled that plan shortly after announcing it. Leaving a question mark over the future fates of illegal migrants and refugees in Israel.