April 05 2018
|
Nisan, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Rwandan Minister: We don't know what this New Israel Fund is about

Rwandan minister claims his government doesn't know what this New Israeli Fund is all about, asks how can an NGO impose pressure on Rwanda.

By
April 5, 2018 00:19
1 minute read.
Protestors demonstrate against Israel's plan to deport asylum-seekers

Protestors demonstrate against Israel's plan to deport asylum-seekers. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

''I am extremely surprised,'' claimed Rwandan Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe on Wednesday, ''Rwanda doesn't even know what this New Israel Fund is all about.''

He stated this on social media following statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that New Israel Fund used European pressure on the government of Rwanda to force that nation to withdrew from an earlier agreement to receive Sudanese and Eritrean citizens who entered Israel illegally.

Nduhungirehe claimed that he is also surprised ''from the assumption that a foreign NGO can successfully impose any pressure on a sovereign government.''

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Nduhungirehe is a Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and East African Community (MINAFFET) in the Republic of Rwanda.

Netanyahu stated that he would support a parliamentary investigation committee into the operations of NIF claiming that they are serving foreign governments and act against the security interests of Israel.

NIF denied these allegations, stating that they never had any dealings with the government of Rwanda and that all of their actions are transparent to the public.

A previous government plan to deport migrants to a third country was met with strong civic disagreement as it is unclear if the deportees will be safe in that state. Earlier this week Netanyahu suggested a different plan that included the deportation of some migrants to a third country in the West and the naturalization of some migrants in Israel.

The prime minister changed his mind and canceled that plan shortly after announcing it. Leaving a question mark over the future fates of illegal migrants and refugees in Israel.   


Related Content

A Palestinian protester throws a tire into a fire during clashes with Israeli security forces
April 4, 2018
Gazans to burn thousands of tires at border

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 27
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 26
    Jerusalem
    14 - 24
    Haifa
  • 21 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut