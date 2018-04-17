April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
Senior police officials to be given polygraphs over media leaks

Police officials, ranking commander and above, as well as officers who are candidates for senior positions in the police, will be subject to polygraph tests.

By
April 17, 2018 17:27
Senior police officials to be given polygraphs over media leaks

THE ISRAEL POLICE conducts its high-level investigations through Lahav 433, the country’s ‘FBI,’ headquartered in this building in Lod.. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Senior police officials will be subject to polygraph tests in an effort to combat leaks to the media, the Knesset Internal Affairs Committee approved on Tuesday. Police officials, ranking commander and above, as well as officers who are candidates for senior positions in the police, will be subject to polygraph tests.

The committee, headed by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, confirmed officials would be subject to a polygraph test for violation of criminal offenses, drug use, abuse of authority and leaks of classified information to unauthorized channels, including media outlets.

In July, the Knesset passed a third reading of Erdan's proposed "Polygraph Law," allowing for a review of senior police officials.

"The approval given today and the law that I initiated are intended to strengthen the police," Erdan said. "The polygraph tests, which will focus on leaks to the media, will increase the public's trust in the police and lead to only impeccable commanders."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been in a war of words with police investigators following the police's recommendation he be indicted for bribery, decrying leaks to the media and downplaying their importance.


