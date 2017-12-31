December 31 2017
|
Tevet, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Holon advances to cup semis with dramatic win

By
December 31, 2017 01:05

Maccabi Ashdod was the first team to progress to the last four, thrashing Hapoel Eilat 89-56 earlier Saturday.

2 minute read.



Hapoel Holon forward Glen Rice Jr.

Hapoel Holon forward Glen Rice Jr. . (photo credit: UDI ZITIAT)

Two accurate free throws by Tamir Blatt with 4.3 seconds to play gave Hapoel Holon a nail-biting 100-98 win over Maccabi Rishon Lezion in the quarterfinals of the State Cup on Saturday night.

Avi Ben-Shimol tied the score for Rishon with a three-pointer before Corey Walden was fouled at the other. However, the American guard couldn’t attempt the free throws as he was bleeding from his fall.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Blatt entered the game in his place, and after going scoreless until the stage, sunk the two most important points of the night.

Glen Rice Jr. led Holon with 33 points, with Tu Holloway scoring 16 points in his return from injury.

Ben-Shimol and Yaniv Solomon had 20 points each for Rishon.

Maccabi Ashdod was the first team to progress to the last four, thrashing Hapoel Eilat 89-56 earlier Saturday.

Cameron Long led five Ashdod players in double figures with 16 points, while Jordan Lloyd had 14 points for Eilat.

Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Jerusalem will be the favorites to secure the two remaining semifinal berths on Sunday.

Maccabi visits Hapoel in the Tel Aviv derby, while Jerusalem looks to avoid an upset at the lone remaining National League team in the draw, Hapoel Beersheba.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, which has won the cup eight years in a row, aims to bounce back from its disappointing Euroleague defeat to Unicaja Malaga on Thursday. Maccabi fell to 8-7 in continental play after squandering a 14-point lead and losing 89-78, but is 13-1 over local action so far this season.

Hapoel, which has a 5-5 record in BSL play, was outraged that the game was scheduled for Sunday, believing Maccabi used its influence with broadcaster Sport5 to postpone the game by 24 hours to allow it more time to prepare.

Hapoel said it was originally promised by the Israel Basketball Association that should it qualify for the quarterfinals its game would take place on Saturday, with Hapoel and Maccabi to meet again in BSL action at Yad Eliyahu Arena on Tuesday.

Jerusalem can finally put its disastrous Eurocup campaign behind it after suffering another heavy defeat at Galatasaray last week to complete the regular season with a 2-8 record.

Jerusalem hasn’t won the cup since 2008, losing to Maccabi Tel Aviv in the final in two of the past three years.


Related Content

Beitar Jerusalem midfielder Ya’akov Berihon
December 31, 2017
Hapoel Haifa, Beitar register tight victories

By ALLON SINAI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 13
    Jerusalem
    10 - 17
    Haifa
  • 13 - 21
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut