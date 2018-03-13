March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
Jerusalem loses Ohayon for season - Ashdod, Herzliya victorious

“We lacked composure at the end and allowed Maccabi to put us under pressure.”

By
March 13, 2018 01:40
2 minute read.
Hapoel Jerusalem guard Yogev Ohayon won’t play again this season after injuring his wrist

Hapoel Jerusalem guard Yogev Ohayon won’t play again this season after injuring his wrist during the defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv on Sunday. (photo credit: ADI AVISHAI)

The blows just keep coming for Hapoel Jerusalem, with guard Yogev Ohayon being ruled out until the end of the season on Monday after suffering an injury to his right wrist during Sunday’s defeat at Maccabi Tel Aviv in BSL action.

Ohayon will need to undergo surgery to mend ligament damage and is expected to be out for at least three months. The BSL Final Four will be held between June 11 and 14.

Ohayon joined Jerusalem last summer after being released by Maccabi Tel Aviv, at which he played since 2011 following two seasons with Hapoel. The 30-year-old will not want to remember much from 2017/18, starting in 18 of 19 BSL games, but managing averages of just 5.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 23.0 minutes.

Jerusalem has lost six of its past seven games over all competitions, including two in a row since the hiring of new head coach Oded Katash.

Hapoel squandered a 12-point fourth quarter lead to drop to a 77-74 defeat to Maccabi at Yad Eliyahu Arena on Sunday, falling to an 11-8 record.

“We lacked composure at the end and allowed Maccabi to put us under pressure,” said Katash. “There are many things we can be pleased about, but there is still a lot to improve on. The players are professionals and there is no need to lift them. We just need to keep doing the right things.”

On Monday, Maccabi Ashdod (10-9) got back on track with an 83-62 win over the slumping Ironi Nahariya (7-12), while Bnei Herzliya (7-12) continued its recovery under coach Arik Shivek with a 94-83 victory at Hapoel Gilboa/ Galil (9-10).

Ashdod had won eight straight games over all competitions before losing to Maccabi Tel Aviv in State Cup and BSL play and also falling to the in-form Hapoel Holon in league action. Ashdod made the most of an ideal opportunity to return to winning ways by outscoring Nahariya 43-24 in the second half to move tied with Hapoel Tel Aviv for the fourth-best record.

Sek Henry had 21 points for Ashdod, with Nimrod Levy contributing 16 points and 13 rebounds. Alex Young netted 17 for Nahariya.

After its early season struggles, Herzliya won for the fourth time in five games to climb off the bottom of the standings. Shawn Dawson led Herzliya with 21 points and seven rebounds while Jeff Adrien had 20 points and 12 boards.

Zach LeDay finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for Gilboa in defeat.


