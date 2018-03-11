March 11 2018
|
Adar, 24, 5778
|
Lucky Sela sneaks into Indian Wells, triumphs

The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 97, was already preparing to leave California last week after falling in the second round of the qualifiers of the year’s first Masters event.

By REUTERS
March 11, 2018 03:37
1 minute read.
Dudi Sela. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Dudi Sela registered his first main draw win in Indian Wells since 2012 on Friday, making the most of receiving a wild card into the main draw as a lucky loser by beating world No. 50 Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 6-4, 6-4.

The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 97, was already preparing to leave California last week after falling in the second round of the qualifiers of the year’s first Masters event, being outplayed in a 6-3, 6-0 defeat to world No. 200 Evan King of the USA.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


However, Sela benefited from late withdrawals of players who were due to play in the main draw and then capitalized with a victory over Gojowczyk.

Sela will face a far sterner test in the second round against Britain’s Kyle Edmund, ranked No. 24.

Meanwhile, American qualifier Sachia Vickery completed an astonishing comeback to stun third seed Garbine Muguruza 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 in a second-round win at the women’s event in Indian Wells.

Seemingly down and out trailing 3-0 in the second set, Vickery raised her game, brought the Indian Wells center court crowd alive and eventually wore down an increasingly frustrated Muguruza.

The Spaniard crumpled in the third set as 100th-ranked Vickery clinched the biggest win of her young career.


