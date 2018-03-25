State indicts women who used abortion applicants’ records to harass them

The Justice Ministry’s Cybercrimes Department on Sunday filed an indictment against three women who misused a Beersheba medical clinic’s records of abortion applicants and tried to harass them into backing off.



The indictment is being handled by the cyberdivision due to its implications for privacy issues. The first woman indicted, Lidor Danino, 25, of Beersheba, worked at the Sheva Aynayim, or Seven Eyes Medical Clinic of the Negev.





Starting in June 2016, she would provide her co-conspirators with confidential contact information and other information related to the background of women who had abortions scheduled, including the appointment date for the abortion.The two other women, Liza Dermer, 47, of Petah Tikva, and Kalina Schwartz, 53, of Bnei Brak, worked for the “Mother Save Me” organization, which was connected to the group “Dialogue.”Those two defendants were allegedly motivated by religious beliefs to focus on convincing women whose information they received to refrain from their planned abortions.Schwartz called most of the targeted patients over a period of several months, until one of the women complained to the Health Ministry, which eventually led to an investigation.The indictment stated that the confidential information was given to Dermer and Schwartz without the women’s consent and with the goal of harassing them on an issue in which they were sensitive and highly vulnerable.