March 25 2018
|
Nisan, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

State indicts women who used abortion applicants’ records to harass them

The other defendants tried to convince the women whose information they illegally received to refrain from their planned abortions.

By
March 25, 2018 19:59
1 minute read.
medical records

A doctor examines patient medical records. [Illustrative]. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The Justice Ministry’s Cybercrimes Department on Sunday filed an indictment against three women who misused a Beersheba medical clinic’s records of abortion applicants and tried to harass them into backing off.

The indictment is being handled by the cyberdivision due to its implications for privacy issues. The first woman indicted, Lidor Danino, 25, of Beersheba, worked at the Sheva Aynayim, or Seven Eyes Medical Clinic of the Negev.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Starting in June 2016, she would provide her co-conspirators with confidential contact information and other information related to the background of women who had abortions scheduled, including the appointment date for the abortion.

The two other women, Liza Dermer, 47, of Petah Tikva, and Kalina Schwartz, 53, of Bnei Brak, worked for the “Mother Save Me” organization, which was connected to the group “Dialogue.”

Those two defendants were allegedly motivated by religious beliefs to focus on convincing women whose information they received to refrain from their planned abortions.

Schwartz called most of the targeted patients over a period of several months, until one of the women complained to the Health Ministry, which eventually led to an investigation.

The indictment stated that the confidential information was given to Dermer and Schwartz without the women’s consent and with the goal of harassing them on an issue in which they were sensitive and highly vulnerable.


Related Content

March 25, 2018
WATCH: Fire in Beersheba, young girl jumps to safety from balcony

By MAARIV ONLINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    11 - 18
    Haifa
  • 18 - 27
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut