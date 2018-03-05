March 05 2018
|
Adar, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

State seeks extension to fix prison space issue

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel, which in 2014 filed the petition that led to the High Court order, slammed the state’s request for more time.

By
March 5, 2018 04:23
2 minute read.
Prison jail cell illustrative

Prison. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The state formally requested on Sunday that the High Court of Justice give it a nine-year extension, until 2027, to fulfill the order to give each prisoner a minimum of 4 sq.m. of cell space.

In June, then-justice Elyakim Rubinstein announced at his retirement ceremony that the state would need to rectify the lack of sufficient space per cell within 18 months, by January 2019.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Association for Civil Rights in Israel, which in 2014 filed the petition that led to the High Court order, slammed the state’s request for more time.

“The state continues to disregard prisoners’ rights and intends to arbitrarily ignore the ruling of the High Court,” it said. It also criticized the state for acting like the only solution was to build more prisons “when it is obvious to everyone that the right solution is to significantly reduce the number of prisoners [by] using alternatives to prison.”

The court decision had also required the state to make sure that all prisoners have a minimum of 3 sq.m. of cell space within nine months of the ruling, while providing 18 months for the state to comply with Israeli and international law on the issue, which indicates a minimum of 4 sq.m per prisoner.

Trying to justify the long extension request, the state said a recent government decision authorized NIS 2 billion over nine years to build facilities and address other issues as part of a total NIS 2.8b. allocation.

Moreover, the state said that it would need to make a long-term revision of detention policies so that fewer persons were detained in general, which would take time.

In addition, the state said it planned to pass an emergency law to allow for a large number of releases in a small period of time to start reducing the number of prisoners even in the short term.

Also, the state notified the court that the cell-space issue had already been addressed for around 1,800 out of the 6,000 cells and that 823 new proper-sized cells would be built by 2019.

Despite all the points made by the state, The Jerusalem Post has learned that while there may be some time extension, it will be tough to convince the court to tack on an additional nine years.

In the June ruling, Rubinstein said unequivocally that the state was violating prisoners’ “basic rights to human dignity” by running facilities with cells that were too small.

The state had already admitted that its position at the start of the case did not fully comply with the requirements of the law, but that it has made progress in addressing the shortcomings.


Related Content

March 5, 2018
What should Israeli companies do to break into the China market?

By MAX SCHINDLER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 26
    Haifa
  • 17 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut