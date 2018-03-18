March 18 2018
Superman visits super museum

American actor Dean Cain is visiting Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
March 18, 2018 01:10
Actor Dean Cain, as incognito as Superman’s alias Clark Kent, poses with his teenage son Christopher in front of Jerusalem’s Tower of David Museum. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Dean Cain, an American actor, producer, writer, director and television show host who played the role of Superman in the 1990s American TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, said he was “blown away” when he visited the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem on Friday.

Cain ​​was moved when he found out that Friends of Zion has mobilized 37 million Christians to support Israel in just a little over two years since its opening. Their goal is to reach 100 million supporters in four years.

FoZ founder Mike Evans is one of US President Donald Trump’s faith advisors. He is also responsible for the massive billboard campaigns in Jerusalem that welcomed Trump and Vice President Mike Pence when they separately visited Jerusalem.

In December, E​vans presented the president with the Friend of Zion award in the Oval Office for his support of Israel.


