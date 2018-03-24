Suspects in Case 4000, including PM and wife, to be questioned on Monday

Police plan to question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife, Sara, and other senior suspects in Case 4000, the “Bezeq affair,” on Monday.



Among the senior suspects are Bezeq telecommunications giant controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch and his wife, Iris. All suspects except the prime minister are to be questioned at the headquarters of the Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit in Lod.





Former Communications Ministry director-general Shlomo Filber and former Netanyahu media adviser Nir Hefetz – both of whom signed state’s witness deals recently, will be in a separate room at Lahav 433, and provide investigators with information as needed, Kan News reported.Lahav 433 investigators conducted a similar interrogation operation in Case 4000 earlier this month, the first time the prime minister was questioned in the affair.Case 4000 looks into the relationship between Netanyahu and Elovitch. Police suspect that the prime minister acted to benefit Bezeq in return for favorable coverage on the Walla news website, which is owned by Elovitch as well.Last week, Bezeq CEO Stella Handler, who has been questioned as part the investigation, resigned from her position.Netanyahu is also a suspect in Cases 1000 (the “gifts affair”) and 2000 (the “Yediot Aharonot affair”). The police said in February that it had sufficient evidence in these cases to recommend to the state prosecution to indict the prime minister for bribery.