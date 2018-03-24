March 24 2018
|
Nisan, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Suspects in Case 4000, including PM and wife, to be questioned on Monday

Police suspect that Netanyahu acted to benefit with Bezeq in return for favorable coverage on Walla news website.

By
March 24, 2018 21:10
1 minute read.
Suspects in Case 4000, including PM and wife, to be questioned on Monday

THE ISRAEL POLICE conducts its high-level investigations through Lahav 433, the country’s ‘FBI,’ headquartered in this building in Lod.. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Police plan to question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife, Sara, and other senior suspects in Case 4000, the “Bezeq affair,” on Monday.

Among the senior suspects are Bezeq telecommunications giant controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch and his wife, Iris. All suspects except the prime minister are to be questioned at the headquarters of the Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit in Lod.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Former Communications Ministry director-general Shlomo Filber and former Netanyahu media adviser Nir Hefetz – both of whom signed state’s witness deals recently, will be in a separate room at Lahav 433, and provide investigators with information as needed, Kan News reported.

Lahav 433 investigators conducted a similar interrogation operation in Case 4000 earlier this month, the first time the prime minister was questioned in the affair.

Case 4000 looks into the relationship between Netanyahu and Elovitch. Police suspect that the prime minister acted to benefit Bezeq in return for favorable coverage on the Walla news website, which is owned by Elovitch as well.

Last week, Bezeq CEO Stella Handler, who has been questioned as part the investigation, resigned from her position.

Netanyahu is also a suspect in Cases 1000 (the “gifts affair”) and 2000 (the “Yediot Aharonot affair”). The police said in February that it had sufficient evidence in these cases to recommend to the state prosecution to indict the prime minister for bribery.


Related Content

March 24, 2018
More than 10,000 turn out for rally against deportation of aslyum-seekers

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 18
    Jerusalem
    13 - 20
    Haifa
  • 16 - 29
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut