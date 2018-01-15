January 15 2018
Tevet, 28, 5778
US Ambassador Friedman sends condolence letter to family of murdered Rabbi

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 15, 2018 12:16

"He epitomized the hard working, dedicated individuals who have built and sustained the State of Israel," the letter said.

1 minute read.



US Ambassador Friedman sends condolence letter to family of murdered Rabbi

RAZIEL SHEVACH, whom a terrorist murdered on January 9th, 2018, is surrounded by his wife and six children in this recent photograph.. (photo credit: Courtesy)

United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman sent a letter of condolences to the family of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was murdered in a drive-by attack last Tuesday, The Jerusalem Post confirmed with the US Embassy.

Shevach, 35, a mohel (trained in the practice of circumcision), was married with six children, four daughters and two sons, ages eight months to 11 years.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Friedman offered "our nation's heartfelt condolences" for the loss of an "extraordinary person more concerned with others than with himself."

"He epitomized the hard working, dedicated individuals who have built and sustained the State of Israel."

His letter read:

Dear Mrs. Shevach and children,

On behalf of the United States, I offer our nation's heartfelt condolences upon the tragic murder of your husband and father, Rabbi Raziel Shevach.

I was alerted to Rav Shevach's passing this past Wednesday, shortly before boarding a plane for a brief trip to the United States. Upon landing and restoring my email, I had already received countless communications extolling the virtues of this very special man.

As an emergency first responder, mohel, and a revered teacher, Rav Shevach clearly was an extraordinary person more concerned with others than with himself. He epitomized the hard working, dedicated individuals who have built and sustained the State of Israel.

Above all else, however, Rav Shevach was a devoted and caring father and husband. You, Yael, and your six children will always be a lasting legacy of this sacred life that ended far too soon.

I had hoped to deliver these words of sympathy to you personally during your period of shiva, but my schedule requires that I be out of the country for a few more days. Please accept this letter in the interim until we are able to meet in person.

Wishing you no further sorrow and may Rav Shevach's memory be a blessing to your entire family. Yehi zichro baruch.

May God comfort you among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.

Sincerely,

David Friedman
Ambassador

Shevach was buried in the Havat Gilad outpost on January 10, in a ceremony attended by government ministers, the chief rabbi and other religious and communal leaders.
Israel buries Rabbi Raziel Shevach, January 10, 2018

After the shooting, the IDF increased its presence in the West Bank in search of the terrorists.


By GLOBES/YUVAL AZULAI

