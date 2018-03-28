WATCH: Two planes in on-ground collision at Ben-Gurion Airport

An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

A German Wings commercial plane pushed back from its position at a terminal of Ben-Gurion Airport and in the process hit the the tail of a static El Al plane on Wednesday morning. Passengers were shaken up by the collision, but no resulting injuries.



The El Al flight's intended destination was Rome and following the crash, both planes' passengers were evacuated from the plane by portable stairs.





#BREAKING: Near collision between 2 planes in Israel's Ben Gurion airport: The wing of a Germania plane crashed into an El Al Plane - No one was injured pic.twitter.com/JkJByDYoC5 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 28, 2018

Jpost's featured videos

In an interview with Israeli army radio, one of the passengers described the aftermath of the collision: "the [other] passengers spoke of confusion and a sense of disarray."Reporter Amichai Stein from Israel public radio station Kan posted on twitter a video and short explanation of the Wednesday morning crash.According to Israeli army radio, the investigation is ongoing in regards to the contributing factors of the crash.Maariv contributed to this report.