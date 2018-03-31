Was a Gazan protester a Hamas militant... and a sand sculptor?

Hamas confirmed Saturday that among the 17 Palestinians killed during the "Land Day" protests near the security fence with Israel, five were members of Hamas's armed wing.





Israel Social TV, a left-leaning, self-proclaimed independent Israeli news source, published on Saturday images suggesting one of the five was also a noted sand sculptor.Social TV wrote on social media in Hebrew that Abu Amr, ''not even 25 years old'' was a noted sand sculptor who used to scuplt wedding proposals on the Gaza beach for free if clients were too poor to afford his services. His only request was that they would pay for his bus ride.One of the Arabic texts he sculpted in the sand was ''be an optimist...accept the other and so you will live happily,'' the group said..''Yesterday he was killed, another person gone...when will this end?''Abu Amr's social media account has not been active since 2017, but it contains similar images of sand sculpting as those shown by Social TV.