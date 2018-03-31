March 31 2018
Was a Gazan protester a Hamas militant... and a sand sculptor?

Israeli social media suggests that Mohamed Abu Amr, a Palestinian protesters killed in the Friday riots, was a noted sand Artist.

March 31, 2018 18:42
Palestinian Hamas militant Hamas leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin gaza

A Palestinian Hamas militant takes part in a Gaza rally marking the twelfth anniversary of the death of late Hamas leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.. (photo credit: SUHAIB SALEM / REUTERS)

Hamas confirmed  Saturday that among the 17 Palestinians killed during the "Land Day" protests near the security fence with Israel, five were members of Hamas's armed wing.


Israel Social TV, a  left-leaning, self-proclaimed independent Israeli news source, published on Saturday images suggesting one of the five was also a noted sand sculptor.

Social TV wrote on social media in Hebrew that Abu Amr, ''not even 25 years old'' was a noted sand sculptor who used to scuplt wedding proposals on the Gaza beach for free if clients were too poor to afford his services. His only request was that they would pay for his bus ride.



One of the Arabic texts he sculpted in the sand was ''be an optimist...accept the other and so you will live happily,'' the group said..
''Yesterday he was killed, another person gone...when will this end?''

Abu Amr's social media account has not been active since 2017, but it contains similar images of sand sculpting as those shown by Social TV.


