April 11 2018
|
Nisan, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Zoabi impeachment effort thwarted by coalition infighting

A final vote would be held in the plenum and could only pass with the approval of 90 MKs.

By
April 11, 2018 16:06
2 minute read.
Zoabi court

MK Haneen Zoabi at the High Court of Justice. (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH)

Shas and United Torah Judaism blocked Yisrael Beytenu’s effort to throw Joint List MK Haneen Zoabi out of the Knesset, because of unrelated disagreements between the coalition parties.

In order to begin discussions of whether Zoabi’s call at the UN last week for millions of Palestinians to march on Jerusalem constitutes grounds for impeachment, Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer needed 70 MKs’ signatures, with 10 from the opposition. He was expected to face obstacles in the opposition, but first bumped into one in the coalition.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


UTJ MK Uri Maklev called the effort “a populist move by Yisrael Beytenu” that has no chance, in comments to Kan Radio on Wednesday.

Maklev said it is his party’s prerogative to decide who to help and who to work with, and UTJ does not have to help Yisrael Beytenu.

The remarks come after haredi parties and Yisrael Beytenu feuded over a bill on ultra-Orthodox conscription to the IDF last month, leading to a crisis that nearly brought about an early election.

Forer said “we will not give up, and I’m sure all those who refuse to sign and the bleeding hearts who believe Zoabi has to be thrown out but are afraid and prefer to make old calculations that go against logic, their consciences and the will of the public, will sign in the end.”

Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay told Kan that “Zoabi is upsetting, but Yisrael Beytenu should deal with cleaning their party of corruption. I despise the things she says, but I think people should deal with themselves and not others.”

Forer accused Gabbay of corruption himself: “Someone about whom it was reported that he bought his cabinet post and was under house arrest in a past scandal involving Bezeq [when Gabby was the telecom giant’s CEO] and it’s clear he won’t maintain his position and will be dismissed from his party before the next election, should stay calm and not show he’s stressed, and work to prevent his own ouster.”

Last week, Zoabi voiced support for the Hamas-backed demonstrations on the Gaza border in a speech to the UN Correspondents Association.

“We need to go on popular marches to remind the world of the siege [of Gaza],” Zoabi said. “We need millions of Palestinians to march on Jerusalem. That is the aspiration. But we can’t do it, because the Israelis would kill them.”

Zoabi also called Israel a “fascist country” that is “only looking for an excuse to kill the Palestinians.” She was suspended from the Knesset for a week last month for calling IDF soldiers murderers.

The impeachment law, which has never been used, requires 70 MKs’ signatures, with at least 10 from the opposition, in order to hold a hearing in the Knesset House Committee. A final vote would be held in the plenum and could only pass with the approval of 90 MKs.


Related Content

NBN Horim al Madim, February 27, 2018
April 11, 2018
Walking a mile in their (IDF) shoes

By NOA AMOUYAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 19 - 28
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut