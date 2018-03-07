Top 10 things to do: RETURN OF THE VIGILANTE

1. RETURN OF THE VIGILANTE The new film Death Wish is a remake of the 1974 movie that starred Charles Bronson. Paul Kersey is a doctor who seeks revenge on the men who brutally attacked his family. Kersey becomes obsessed with delivering vigilante justice to the perpetrators. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the violent avenger is a guardian angel or the Grim Reaper himself. With Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris.



2. CROSSING THE LINE In the dark-comedy film Gringo, a mild-mannered American businessman finds himself at the mercy of back-stabbing colleagues, local drug lords and a black ops mercenary after traveling to Mexico. Crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal, he fights to survive an increasingly dangerous situation that raises the question “Is he out of his depth or two steps ahead?” With David Oyelowo, Joel Edgerton, Charlize Theron.





March 15 at 8:30 p.m., Confederation House, Jerusalem





3.The international exhibition Whisky Live, organized by Whisky Magazine, returns to Israel. The event will take place in the Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv. A collection of leading brands alongside new brands and rare limited editions will be presented, as well as launches and tastings of special bottles, workshops and lectures.Admission includes three whisky tastings. Some brands will be offered at reduced prices.March 14 and 15, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., Azrieli Mall, third floor, Tel Aviv. For details, go to www.whiskylive.co.il.4.The EPOS International Art Film Festival, hosted by the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, offers more than 50 new films about music, art, dance, theater, literature, poetry, design and more. Some of the subjects include author Margaret Atwood, fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto, musician John Coltrane and video artist Bill Viola, as well as women conductors, men in classical ballet and female avant-garde artists.March 14 to 17, Tel Aviv Museum of Art, as well as other venues around the country. For a full program: www.filmart.co.il5.Jerusalem flutist and composer Mattan Klein presents his new album Sound Tracks in concert next week. Klein combines the world of jazz with other musical styles from around the world. “Each of the players brings his own special qualities and personal style. This combination gives the album its special sound, a soundtrack of searching for and finding answers, some of which are quite incomplete,” says Klein.6.The spring edition of the Voice of Music Galilee Festival takes place in Kfar Blum next weekend. This year, the focus of the three-day festival is the violin. Worldrenowned violinists will participate in the festival, playing alongside young beginners who will perform solo works as well as duets, trios and chamber pieces. The Shacham family – Haggai, Noga and Michael – will also take part, as well as Keren Tannenbaum (pictured). There will be open rehearsals, films and more.March 15 to 17, Pastoral Hotel, Kfar Blum. For details and reservations, call (04) 683-6611.7.Broadway star Carrie St. Louis joins Israeli singer-actor Isaac Sutton in a show called Broadway-Israel, a musical evening that celebrates some of Broadway’s biggest hit songs. The show, which received rave reviews in the US, features songs from musicals such as Wicked, Rock of Ages, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Cats, Chicago, My Fair Lady and The Sound of Music.March 16, Kiryat Motzkin Theater Hall; March 22, Tel Aviv Museum of Art; March 24, Jerusalem Theatre. For information and tickets, call *3221.8.American comedian and TV show host Eric Andre will give one of his unforgettable performances in Tel Aviv.Andre, often called “the Andy Kaufman of his generation,” describes himself as half Jewish and half black. His unique humor is eccentric, provocative and very energetic.March 29 at 8:30 p.m., Gesher Theater, Jaffa9.Brooklyn-based jazz drummer Dan Pugach performs a concert to celebrate the release of his new album Plus One. Gathering some of New York’s finest musicians in his nonet, Plus One is an exciting ride encompassing a New Orleans second-line strut, expansive arrangements of familiar pop material, and dynamite original compositions performed in classic small ensemble tradition.March 31, The Zone, Tel Aviv10.Acclaimed Dutch composer and violinist Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra will perform four concerts in Israel as part of their world tour. Their repertoire includes well-known waltzes and ballads. Rieu will present his new album Amore, which includes an interpretation of Naomi Shemer’s “Jerusalem of Gold.”Marking 30 years of success, Rieu brings his entertaining approach to playing classical music, making it more accessible to everyone, much to the enjoyment of audiences worldwide.April 3, 4, 5 and 7, Menorah Mivtachim Arena, Tel Aviv