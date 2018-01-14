Burning Iranian oil tanker finally sinks after Jan. 6 accident

BEIJING - A burning Iranian oil tanker that had drifted into Japan's exclusive economic zone has sunk after a collision on Jan. 6, Chinese state television said on Sunday.



The ship which had 32 mariners on board, carrying almost 1 million barrels of condensate, has been ablaze for almost a week since it collided with another vessel in the East China Sea.











According to CCTV, footage filmed off a screen in the Shanghai Maritime Search and Rescue Centre showed the flames of the burning ship rising as high as 800 to 1000 metres.



Two bodies were recovered from the tanker a day earlier, when a four-member salvage team managed to get on board.