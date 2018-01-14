January 14 2018
|
Tevet, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Burning Iranian oil tanker finally sinks after Jan. 6 accident

By REUTERS
January 14, 2018 12:26

Iranian Army Rangers unable to board the burning ship, crew still missing.




Iranian oil tanker has "suddenly ignited" and sunk - Chinese state TV (REUTERS)

Iranian oil tanker has "suddenly ignited" and sunk - Chinese state TV (REUTERS)

BEIJING - A burning Iranian oil tanker that had drifted into Japan's exclusive economic zone has sunk after a collision on Jan. 6, Chinese state television said on Sunday.

The ship which had 32 mariners on board, carrying almost 1 million barrels of condensate, has been ablaze for almost a week since it collided with another vessel in the East China Sea.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Two bodies were recovered from the tanker a day earlier, when a four-member salvage team managed to get on board.

According to CCTV, footage filmed off a screen in the Shanghai Maritime Search and Rescue Centre showed the flames of the burning ship rising as high as 800 to 1000 metres.






Related Content

January 14, 2018
Syrian war will drag into next decade warns Kurdish leader

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 12
    Jerusalem
    12 - 15
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut