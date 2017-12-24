December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
In Pictures: See how the Middle East celebrates Christmas

By
December 24, 2017 14:46

There might not be any snow, but that doesn't stop the Christians of the Middle East from celebrating in their own way.

1 minute read.



Lebanese wish for stability as they gear up for holiday season, December 24, 2017 (Video credit: Reuters)

Lebanese wish for stability as they gear up for holiday season, December 24, 2017 (Video credit: Reuters)

Across the Middle East, Christian communities are gearing up for Christmas. Here's a look at how some of the region's ancient communities celebrate the holiday.

In Lebanon, Prime Minister Sa'ad Hariri held a tree-decorating event for Lebanese orphans.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri helps a Lebanse orphan put an ornament on a Chrismtas tree (credit: Mohamad Azakir/ Reuters)

In Nazareth, Israeli Arabs made a replica of the nativity scene.

Israeli Arabs recreate the Nativity scene in Nazareth, December 2017 (Credit: Baz Ratner/ Reuters)

In the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Palestinians took part in large parades near the Church of the Nativity.

A Palestinian marching band participates in Christmas festivites in Bethlehem (credit: Ammar Awad/ Reuters)

Iraqi children celebrated Christmas in the capital of Baghdad. Northern Iraqi Christians were able to celebrate Christmas openly for the first time in 4 years in Mosul, after the city was liberated from the Islamic State.

Iraqi children celebrate Christmas at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Baghdad (Credit: Thaier Al-Sudani/ Reuters)

And in Jerusalem, Santa reined supreme - on a camel, of course!

Issa Kassissieh rides a camel in a Santa costume during the annual Christmas tree distribution in the Old City of Jerusalem (credit: Ammar Awad/ Reuters)

Police units escort representatives from the Christian community that made their way from the old city of Jerusalem toward the Bethlehem crossing Sunday.




