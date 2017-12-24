In Pictures: See how the Middle East celebrates Christmas

Lebanese wish for stability as they gear up for holiday season, December 24, 2017 (Video credit: Reuters)

Across the Middle East, Christian communities are gearing up for Christmas. Here's a look at how some of the region's ancient communities celebrate the holiday.



In Lebanon, Prime Minister Sa'ad Hariri held a tree-decorating event for Lebanese orphans.





In Nazareth, Israeli Arabs made a replica of the nativity scene.In the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Palestinians took part in large parades near the Church of the Nativity.Iraqi children celebrated Christmas in the capital of Baghdad. Northern Iraqi Christians were able to celebrate Christmas openly for the first time in 4 years in Mosul, after the city was liberated from the Islamic State.And in Jerusalem, Santa reined supreme - on a camel , of course!Police units escort representatives from the Christian community that made their way from the old city of Jerusalem toward the Bethlehem crossing Sunday.