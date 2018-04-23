PA seizes hundreds of marijuana plants

Palestinian Authority security forces seized several hundred marijuana plants on Sunday morning in a village in the Hebron area, according to a Palestinian security official.



In a joint operation, the PA Police and PA Preventative Security confiscated 419 marijuana plants and thousands of seeds from a home in Sa’ir, a village north of Hebron, PA Police spokesman Loay Irziqat wrote in a Facebook post.





They also arrested two people who were in the home, Irziqat added.Two weeks ago, the security forces seized some 2,000 marijuana plants in Tulkarm, according to the official PA news site Wafa.