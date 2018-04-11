April 11 2018
Trump and Putin prepare for face-off in Syria

Russians awoke on Wednesday to doomsday headlines claiming that Trump was teasing a third world war.

April 11, 2018 19:09
The United States will take military action against embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad over his use of chemical weapons on civilians despite a warning from Moscow that it will repel and retaliate against the attack, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

Writing on Twitter, Trump acknowledged a Russian threat issued through their envoy to Lebanon that Moscow would shoot down any missiles fired by the US at Assad's forces– and to target their launching pads. “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria,” Trump said. “Get ready Russia,  because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’”

“You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” he continued, referring to Assad, who has been accused of repeatedly using chemical weapons against civilian populations throughout a seven year-long civil war.


A spokesman for the Kremlin dismissed Trump's message as a blunt instrument: "We don't take part in Twitter diplomacy– we are supporters of serious approaches," Dmitry Peskov told members of the press.

“As before, we would like to hope that all sides will avoid any steps that a) are not provoked by anything and b) could significantly destabilize an already fragile situation in the region,” said Peskov.

But in practice, Moscow appeared to be taking Trump at his word, by taking in some of Assad's most valuable military assets at its airbase in Latakia for their protection, and by dispatching all 11 of their own warships from its naval base at Tartus.

Russians awoke on Wednesday to doomsday headlines claiming that Trump was teasing a third world war, mocking his "machismo," and warning that US strikes "risks spilling over into open conflict between nuclear powers."

The US has recruited support from Britain, France, Saudi Arabia and Qatar for military action, but with the exception of Paris, it is unclear which other allies will join the US in a future operation. It is also unclear what form the operation will take, or how long it will last.

Nevertheless, European aviation authorities warned airlines to avoid the airspace around Syria for the next 72 hours, suggesting a strike is imminent. Israeli forces are on increased alert.

The Pentagon moved US warships to the Syrian coast armed with cruise missiles in preparation for the assault, while the French put their Rafale fighter jets on alert at their local airbase in Saint Dizier.

Trump’s national security staff is encouraging him to strike Assad harder than he did one year ago, when he ordered the Pentagon to unleash a fusillade of 59 Tomahawk missiles on Al Shayrat airfield, an Assad regime military base that had launched a chemical weapons attack on nearby Khan Sheikhoun.

This time, the US, France and Britain believe Assad’s forces unleashed chemical weapons on rebel-held Douma, affecting over 500 and killing dozens, with Russian and Iranian involvement or consent. Russia and Iran deny the claims.

Trump’s secretary of defense, James Mattis, said on Wednesday that the US was still assessing what exactly happened in Douma. But Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have left no doubt over who they believe is culpable, and over their plans to respond with force. Mattis is scheduled to meet with Trump in the Oval Office later in the day.

Israel is advocating for a strong response to Assad's chemical weapons use. The World Health Organization identified at least 500 people who reported symptoms of chemical arms exposure in Douma over the weekend, but independent verification of the event has proven difficult because the town is encircled by Assad forces.

Furthermore, Russia has vetoed efforts at the UN to call for an independent investigation of the incident – and on Wednesday, announced that it would be sending its own forces into Douma.


