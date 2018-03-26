March 26 2018
|
Nisan, 10, 5778
|
Ambassador Friedman celebrates Passover with matzah baking

Listen in for Freidman's Hebrew announcement!

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 26, 2018 12:47
Ambassador David Friedman wishes Israelis a happy Passover

Ambassador David Friedman wishes Israelis a happy Passover. (photo credit: screenshot)

Ahead of Passover, which begins this Friday evening, US Ambassador to Israel joined a group of Israelis at Kfar Chabad for a day of matzah baking.

Friedman recounted the Passover story, explaining how the Jews fled Egypt for freedom in the land of Israel thousands of years ago.

In Hebrew, Friedman repeated the famous final phrase in the Haggadah, "next year in Jerusalem" and then wished viewers a happy Passover.

"This year, because of the great efforts of our administration, in particular our president, we can say 'next year in Jerusalem' and it has a special and unique meaning," he added, referencing the impending US embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, set to take place in May.


