April 01 2018
|
Nisan, 16, 5778
|
Bar mitzva guitar to the rescue for E-Street Band's Nils Lofgren

With four hours before the show, Nils Lofgren discovered someone stole his guitars.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
April 1, 2018 15:39
1 minute read.
U.S. musician Bruce Springsteen (L) performs with guitarist Nils Lofgren on his "The River Tour 2016" at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland July 31, 2016.. (photo credit: ARND WIEGMANN / REUTERS)

When four vintage guitars were stolen from the van of Nils Lofgren,Bruce Springsteen's longtime axe man, hours before he was scheduled to perform in Dallas Texas, salvation arrived in an unlikely form.

Lofgren called Dallas resident and childhood friend and middle school band mate Dr. Howard Kweller who came to the rescue and brought him a replacement guitar, the one Lofgren picked out for bar mitzva present two decades earlier of Kweller's son, noted indie pop-rocker Ben Kweller.

"Nils knows that guitar and he's played it before," Kweller told CBS DFW New in Dallas. "He's the ultimate performer. I have no doubt he'll
have an amazing show."

The younger Kweller tweeted his thanks to his father for helping out.

“Big props to my dad for pulling through with some backups! Now if we could just find Nils’ axes,” tweeted  Kweller.
In his own tweet, Lofgren said he was "devastated by this robbery" but while admitting he wasn't going to put on the show he had planned,  he still intended "on taking the roof off. "

The tweet was extensively retweeted, by  fans and Lofgren's E-Street Band mates, prompting Dallas police to intensify their search for the thief who broke into Lofgren's van which was parked outside his hotel.


