April 08 2018
|
Nisan, 23, 5778
|
Damien Jurado heading to Israel

The folk singer will return to Barby Tel Aviv in September.

By
April 8, 2018 12:53
Singer songwriter Damien Jurado

Singer songwriter Damien Jurado. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Singer songwriter Damien Jurado will be appear at the Barby in Tel Aviv this September.

The Seattle-based indie performer has appeared in Israel before, for a show in June 2016 at the same venue. Before that concert he posted on Instagram that he "finally made it to Israel."

Jurado announced last month that he will soon be releasing his 13th studio album, The Horizon Just Laughed. The album's first single, "Over Rainbows and Rainier," was called "hushed and understated" by Spin magazine.

Tickets are on sale for NIS 154 each and are available for purchase at the barby.co.il website.


