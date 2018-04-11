April 11 2018
|
Nisan, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Former NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire looking to join the tribe on path to 'kingdom'

“My journey on this path really has nothing to do with citizenship, it’s just really truly a spiritual journey, and my goal is to get into the kingdom, and that’s the only mission.”

By JTA
April 11, 2018 10:29
1 minute read.
Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire. (photo credit: ADAM HUNGER/REUTERS)

Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire has for years claimed to have “Hebrew roots,” studied Judaism and practiced its cultural customs. Now he is making the ties official by converting to the Jewish religion.

Stoudemire, 35, told HBO sports reporter Jon Frankel at an event at Harvard University on Sunday that he is “in the process” of converting.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Frankel first asked Stoudemire whether he wanted to become a citizen of Israel, a country he lived in briefly while playing for Hapoel Jerusalem last year, a club he partly owns. Stoudemire said he is trying to become a citizen, and Frankel asked whether he was being told to convert before achieving citizenship status.
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire moves his basketball career to Israel with Hapoel Jerusalem , Aug. 2016 (REUTERS)

Stoudemire responded by saying he is converting “simply to get acclimated to the culture in Israel and also to apply for citizenship.”

But he added: “My journey on this path really has nothing to do with citizenship, it’s just really truly a spiritual journey, and my goal is to get into the kingdom, and that’s the only mission.”

Stoudemire had said earlier in the conversation that he partly follows both the New and the Old Testaments.

“Any time to try to redefine yourself, you’re converting, whether it’s religious converting or just personal improvement,” he said. “I think converting from a religious point of view allows you to really look at the biblical point of view from a different perspective.”
Jpost's featured videos


Related Content

Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award at the 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards for her perfor
April 10, 2018
Gal Gadot attacked on Twitter over Equal Pay Day Tweet

By CHAYA EISENBERG

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 19 - 28
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut