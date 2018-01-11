January 11 2018
|
Tevet, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Netanyahu stumps the world-famous mentalist

By
January 11, 2018 12:40

Lior Suchard reads minds, but can't quite get inside the prime minister's head

1 minute read.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mentalist Lior Suchard January 10 2018

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mentalist Lior Suchard January 10 2018

Kim Kardashian. Zac Efron. Jennifer Lopez. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. What do they all have in common? Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard has tried to read all of their minds. But only one of them managed to stump the world-famous entertainer.

During a press conference for foreign press in Jerusalem Wednesday night, Netanyahu asked Suchard if he could guess what he had drawn and written on a folded up piece of paper in front of him.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"You've challenged me, now I want to challenge him," Netanyahu told the audience of foreign journalists. "So I drew something. There's no way you could have seen this."

While Suchard was still a bit distracted trying to guess the PIN code of a reporter from Nigeria, he gamely attempted to recreate what the prime minister had drawn. But, in a rare moment for Suchard, he came up short. After Netanyahu revealed his drawing - a menorah with the words "Am Yisrael Chai" - Suchard admitted he hadn't come close.

"I was completely off," he said. "I'm not gonna show you, I'm not gonna show you what I've done. This is amazing."

And with that, Netanyahu left the stage, triumphant in his own little game.


Related Content

Jenna Jameson
January 10, 2018
Jenna Jameson tweets against Holocaust memorial desecration

By TAMAR BEN-OZER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 18
    Jerusalem
    9 - 21
    Haifa
  • 14 - 23
    Elat
    12 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut