April 10 2018
|
Nisan, 25, 5778
|
Seth Meyers names baby after Holocaust survivor great grandparents

"You just have such an appreciation for everyone in your lineage who lived so that you could have this moment."

By
April 10, 2018 13:53
1 minute read.

Seth Is a Dad! Again! (Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube)

Seth Is a Dad! Again! (Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube)

Comedian and late night host Seth Meyers announced on his show Monday night that he had a new baby - who arrived in a rather dramatic fashion.

Meyers and his wife, Alexi Ashe, welcomed their second son, Axel Strahl Meyers, on the floor of their apartment lobby on Sunday. In an emotional monologue on his show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host regaled his audience with the dramatic tale of the birth - and the meaning behind his name.

"We named him Axel because it's just a name we like - but I'm going to tell him it's because firemen were there when he was born," Meyers joked.

But the baby's middle name, Strahl, has a deeper connection.

"His middle name is Strahl, which is my mother in law Joanne - that's her parents name, that's her maiden name," he said. "I never met my wife's grandparents, but I've heard so much about them, and they were Holocaust survivors who met the day after they were liberated. They met in the hospital in Austria and days like this... when someone was born, you just have such an appreciation for everyone in your lineage who lived so that you could have this moment."

The comedian added that he and his wife are "just so happy to give him this name for people who obviously had to work so hard to do that."


